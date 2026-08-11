Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes On A Safari

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, fresh off his impressive performance in the Zimbabwe T20I series, took a well-deserved break to enjoy a thrilling tiger safari with his Bihar team-mates.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enjoys a tiger safari with his team-mates. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Instagram

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi recently impressed in the Zimbabwe T20I series, scoring 151 runs at a strike rate of 196.10.

The left-hander is set to play in the Duleep Trophy, where he was surprisingly named vice-captain of East Zone.

Enjoying a well-deserved break from cricket, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enjoyed a day out with his Bihar team-mates. The 15-year-old batting prodigy went on a safari with Nawaz Khan, Himanshu Singh, Sabir Khan and Bipin Saurabh -- his team-mates in the Bihar cricket team.

Sooryavanshi shared the photos and videos of his trip with his fans on Instagram, captioning it only with emojis of a tiger and a tree, indicating he had been on a tiger safari.

Recent Performance and Upcoming Fixtures

The left-hander stole the show with the bat in the Zimbabwe T20I series last month, smashing two quickfire fifties in three innings for a tally of 151 runs at a strike rate of 196.10.

He will next be seen in action in the Duleep Trophy, where he was a surprise choice as the vice-captain of East Zone.