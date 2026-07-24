Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Confidence Key After Record-Breaking T20I Fifty

India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made history by becoming the youngest player to score a fifty in men's international cricket, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record with a blistering knock against Zimbabwe.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his half-century in the opening T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to score a fifty in men's international cricket at 15 years and 118 days.

He achieved this milestone by smashing an 18-ball half-century against Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Harare.

Sooryavanshi surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record, who was 16 years and 213 days old when he scored his maiden international fifty.

The young batter emphasised the importance of building confidence early in his career and playing according to his strengths.

India won the match by seven wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stressed the importance of building confidence early in his career on becoming the youngest player to score a fifty in men's international cricket. The teenager urged that he remained composed, trusted his abilities and played according to his strengths while scoring his maiden T20 half-century.

Record-Breaking Performance

Sooryavanshi smashed an 18-ball half-century against Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Harare on Thursday.

'When you are in the starting phase of your career, and you get such an innings at the start, you get confidence for the next matches. It felt like I was in my zone and I backed my own strength,' Sooryavanshi said in a video posted by BCCI.

Sooryavanshi recorded his maiden international fifty at the age of 15 years and 118 days, surpassing the previous record held by former India batter Sachin Tendulkar, who was 16 years and 213 days old when he scored his maiden international fifty against Pakistan in a Test at Faisalabad in 1989.

Harare's Special Significance

Harare holds special significance for the 15-year-old, who announced himself on the global stage with a blistering 175 off 80 balls against England in the U-19 World Cup final in January. 'I love the vibe here. There are some grounds where you like to make runs. I am not taking it for granted. I am just trying to play wherever I can, give my best, contribute to the team and do well,' he said.

Sooryavanshi dedicated his success to his family, coaches and well-wishers. 'I will dedicate myself to my family, to my coaches, to everyone who supported me in my journey," he concluded. Sooryavanshi's record-breaking knock came as India chased down Zimbabwe's 125/7 with seven wickets in hand, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.