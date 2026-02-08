Sooryavanshi, Chouhan, Patel in ICC U-19 World Cup team

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the charge as three Indian cricketers secure spots in the ICC U-19 World Cup Team of the Tournament.

IMAGE: India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dazzles on his way to an unforgettable 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final against England in Harare on February 6, 2026. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kanishk Chouhan and Henil Patel named in ICC Under-19 World Cup Team of the Tournament.

England have three players in the team, including captain and wicketkeeper Thomas Rew.

England's Ben Mayes was the tournament's leading run-scorer, with 444 runs.

Afghanistan's Faisal Khan Shinozada and Nooristani Omarzai were selected after their team reached the semi-finals.

Batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was among three Indians named in the ICC's Under-19 World Cup 'Team of the Tournament on Sunday.

The 14-year-old batting sensation, who scored a majestic 175 from 80 balls in the final against England and was subsequently crowned 'Player of the Tournament', was joined by compatriots Kanishk Chouhan and Henil Patel in the 12-member team.

India won the title for a record extending sixth time.

Chouhan made consistently valuable contributions with bat and ball, while Patel's 11 wickets included a superb spell of five for 16 against the USA.

Key players from other nations

Runners-up England are also represented by three players, with Thomas Rew named the captain and wicketkeeper.

Rew scored 330 runs, at an average of exactly 66, including a match-winning century in the semi-final against Australia.

Manny Lumsden, the tournament's top wicket-taker with 16, and Ben Mayes, the competition's leading run-scorer with 444, including 191 against Scotland, joined Rew in the team.

Mayes was one run away from equalling the all-time record for the highest individual score at an Under-19 men's World Cup, which was set four days earlier by Sri Lanka's Viran Chamuditha â" who is also selected.

Chamuditha's trailblazing 192 came against Japan and included 26 fours and a six.

Afghanistan duo Faisal Khan Shinozada and Nooristani Omarzai were both chosen after playing key roles in their country's run to the semi-finals.

Faisal finished the tournament with back-to-back centuries against Ireland and India, while Nooristani took 14 wickets, with a best of five for nine against Tanzania.

Australia captain Oliver Peake also scored two centuries, reaching three figures against the West Indies and in a losing cause against England in the last four, while Pakistan's Ali Raza and West Indies' Vitel Lawes complete the selection.

Raza took 13 wickets at 13.92 apiece, going at just over four an over, while Jamaican left-arm spinner Lawes took 10 scalps in his five matches.

The selection panel comprised Ian Bishop (Convenor), Lydia Greenway, Andy Flower, Telford Vice.

ICC Under-19 men's World Cup Team of the Tournament: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India), Viran Chamuditha (Sri Lanka), Faisal Khan Shinozada (Afghanistan), Thomas Rew [wicketkeeper/captain] (England), Oliver Peake (Australia), Ben Mayes (England), Kanishk Chouhan (India), Nooristani Omarzai (Afghanistan), Vitel Lawes (West Indies), Ali Raza (Pakistan), Manny Lumsden (England), Henil Patel (India).