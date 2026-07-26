Vaibhav Sooryavanshi caps Zimbabwe T20I series with double individual honours

Teen Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's exceptional performance, including a rapid fifty and an impressive 81, secured him both Player of the Match and Series awards, leading India to a dominant 3-0 T20 series sweep against Zimbabwe.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finished the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with 151 runs at an average of 50.33. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earned Player of the Match and Series awards for his outstanding performance in the T20 series.

Sooryavanshi scored 151 runs across three innings, including a 19-ball 50 and a 49-ball 81, crucial for India's 3-0 sweep.

The young batter attributed his success to playing his natural T20 game and the unwavering support from the team management.

Captain Shreyas Iyer lauded the team's fearless approach and energy, highlighting the significance of the series win.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza emphasised the invaluable experience gained by his young squad playing against T20 world champions India.

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After bagging the Player of the match and series awards, India's batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rated the achievement a "dream come true" moment for him and thanked the team management for allowing him to pursue his natural T20 game.

Sooryavanshi ended the three-match series against Zimbabwe with 151 runs from three innings, averaging 50.33. In the first T20I, the left-hander made a rollicking 19-ball 50 and he made a more sober 49-ball 81 in the third game, playing a big hand in India's 3-0 series sweep over the African side.

Sooryavanshi's Dream Debut Performance

"It felt very good. It is a dream come true for me. First man of the match and man of the series. The preparation here has been good," Sooryavanshi said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Everyone backed me, including the coach and the captain. I tried to play my usual T20 game and tried to give the team a good start and then play a long innings if I manage a good start."

"I played the U-19 World Cup here (in Harare) as well and I feel good playing here. What I do in practice, I try to replicate that in the matches," he added.

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Captain Iyer Praises Young Squad's Intent

India skipper Shreyas Iyer was a relieved man after the team registered its first series win under him. India had lost to Ireland and England before arriving in Zimbabwe.

"As we saw, how fearlessly they are. A young bunch of players showing tremendous energy and intent on the field."

"To have that kind of energy is what I demand as a captain and we saw that. Special series win. Clinical. 3-0 so it's a special one," said Shreyas.

Developing Future Indian Cricket Talent

As a captain, Shreyas said, he has been trying to back all the players and give them confidence to get the best out of his wards.

"I try to make sure they are comfortable and relaxed. That's how you can get the best out of them. You see boys taking that responsibility and winning games, you need that."

"The amount of calmness that we possess and if we show the same courage going forward, it's going to be good for Indian cricket," he noted.

Zimbabwe Gain Valuable Experience

His opposite number Sikandar Raza, now the most capped Zimbabwe player across formats, said playing against T20 world champions India was an enriching experience for his young side.

"Our biggest takeaway is the experience. Nyamhuri, Marumani were very good. The journey started long ago. We wanted to change things in the dressing room. We wanted to bet here for each other in success and in bad times."

"We wanted to die for every ball. We wanted to match the intensity of world cricket. We will have some bad days and I'm okay with that," he said.

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