Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Can't Be Demoralised By Anyone

At 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not just won a match. He led from the front, lifted a struggling side, and announced -- loudly and clearly -- that he is here to stay, applauds K R Nayar.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes the youngest batter ever to score a T20I half-century. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a breathtaking 50 off just 19 balls to guide India to a 7 wicket victory over Zimbabwe.

The 15 year old became the youngest player to score an international half-century, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's milestone.

The innings answered critics who questioned his international credentials after a disappointing series against England earlier this month.

Indian cricket was passing through a worrying phase. Amidst that gloom, a 15-year-old boy has brought some cheer.

Despite India being the world champions in T20 cricket, a string of six defeats in this format required a break.

Through a whirlwind 50 off just 19 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi powered India to a seven wicket win over Zimbabwe on July 23, 2026, in Harare.

This half-century from the teenager is much beyond a match-winning knock. It has come from a boy who was kept out of the eleven for the ODI matches against England following scores of 14, 13 and 15 in the T20 series defeat to England.

Doubts were raised over whether he would live up to his promise in international cricket. But the manner in which he batted against Zimbabwe, unleashing his aggressive skills, showed that he is special.

He has now become the youngest player to hit a half-century in international cricket at 15 years and 118 days. Sachin Tendulkar scored his first half-century at 16 years and 213 days.

Sooryavanshi has shown that he cannot be demoralised by anyone raising doubts about his abilities. Being part of Team India, which now does a lot of chopping and changing with even senior players feeling insecure, he showed that he has the attitude to ignore any setback.

By setting this record, he has responded to those who believed he might only be an Indian Premier League sensation.

Sooryavanshi was not the Player of the Match; it was Mayank Yadav, who bowled well to destroy Zimbabwe's top order with two early wickets.

This will not bother or disappoint Sooryavanshi, as he has now announced to the world that this is only the first of many half-centuries to follow.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikander Raza had already sensed what was coming.

Before the match, Raza said: 'Vaibhav is a very talented cricketer. If a 15 year old is playing international cricket, then it is not right to criticise him after just two or three matches... If he is handled well, Vaibhav can become a once-in-a-generation talent.'

The big advantage for Sooryavanshi is that he has a fighter in Shreyas Iyer as captain. During the ODI series in England, he was witness to Rohit Sharma cracking a century amidst insensitive rumours about him being asked to play his farewell match.

Sooryavanshi surely must have also been inspired by Virat Kohli's fighting half-centuries.

So he was just waiting for his next opportunity to show his brilliance. This is what happens when one gets to rub shoulders with such greats in the dressing room.

Following Sachin Tendulkar's Footsteps

A legend is one who rides over negative criticism and breaks records. Till he scores heavily in England, his critics may continue to point out that he is not good in English conditions.

In a way, such negative remarks are useful in sharpening his technique.

In the past, critics found drawbacks in Tendulkar, hailed as the God of Cricket. What silenced them were the records he broke one after the other.

Sooryavanshi too can follow what Tendulkar did. By becoming the youngest international cricketer, he broke the record held by Tendulkar, thanks to the selectors who picked him for the T20 International series.

With this first half-century record, he has lived up to the honour of breaking Tendulkar's debut record.

It might well be that records for performances by the youngest cricketer in all formats are in danger too.

What he did in Harare was to echo Shreyas Iyer's message before the start of this series where he'd said: 'I don't think they (players) should have a fear of failure. When you have such thoughts in the back of your mind, then you play to save yourself. When there is no thought of fear of failure, you can get the best out of yourself.'

One only hopes the selectors now show consistency in their faith. He should not be confined to the bench, he deserves to be in the middle, shaping results.

At 15, Sooryavanshi has not just won a match. He has led from the front, lifted a struggling side, and announced -- loudly and clearly -- that he is here to stay.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff