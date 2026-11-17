Dinesh Karthik has hailed 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a generational talent comparable to Sachin Tendulkar, highlighting the immense pressure and need for a robust support system for the young cricketer's burgeoning career.

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs a strong support system to handle the pressures of early stardom. Photograph: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Instagram

Key Points Dinesh Karthik has lauded 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a precocious talent, drawing comparisons to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Karthik stated on Tuesday that Sooryavanshi is already "a bigger brand than the cricketer he is" and faces unique pressures.

He emphasised the crucial need for a strong support system, including coaches, family, and public understanding, to help the young cricketer flourish.

Karthik advised allowing Sooryavanshi to learn from mistakes and urged caution in public discourse surrounding him.

Young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already "a bigger brand than the cricketer he is" and will need a strong support system to handle the challenges of modern day cricket, former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said on Tuesday.

Karthik said the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, who is the youngest to have played cricket for India earlier this year, is a precocious talent like the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

"Wherever I go these days, there's a question about him (Sooryavanshi). It's very interesting, isn't it? At the age of 14, I was trying to understand how to finish my maths homework and here is a kid who is ruling the world right now," Karthik said during a Sustainable Markets Initiative event here at the Mumbai Cricket Association lounge at Wankhede Stadium.

"You don't get that kind of talent. I think the last person who is probably as spoken about and viewed as in terms of talent is from this own land, Sachin Tendulkar. He became the greatest ever to have played this sport.

"I do feel Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is that kind of a talent," Karthik said.

Sooryavanshi: A Talent Like Tendulkar

Karthik said Sooryavanshi will need a strong support around him to flourish in international cricket as the challenges today are different than two decades ago.

"For the rest of us, I'd say, watch what you say about him. Allow him to grow and learn as a cricketer because the pressures of today is very different to what it was two decades ago," he said.

"He's an extraordinary talent and you can't stop such a talent at the age of 14 (15). He's that good that he's forcing his way into playing in the T20 format, which is probably one of the toughest to get into, but that's how talented he is. You want to make sure that the support staff around him is very strong.

"As much as he's a cricketer right now -- he's young in international cricket. But he's a bigger brand than the cricketer he is -- that's the world we live in today. I know there's plenty of offers for him on the table to do various things off the field. That is where he needs a good set of heads helping him and choosing the right position," the former Indian stumper said.

Navigating Modern Cricket's Pressures

Karthik said Sooryavanshi should be allowed to learn from his mistakes.

"I think it's important for a precocious talent to also fall and land sometimes, understand from mistakes and have the acceptance from our side," Karthik said.

"He needs what I call a really good support system, the right set of people around him, the coaches, the family. The most important people being the public who view him and people like me who are broadcasting and have a view on him.

"… to understand that he's 14-years-old (15), understand the nature of the beast which is this game is right now, at its strongest financially in terms of the amount of people who are following this game, and the different formats and the challenges that go along with it. He's a kid, and he's extraordinarily talented," he added.

The Importance Of A Strong Support System

Meanwhile, Karthik, who is also Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting coach and mentor, said it was "completely alien" for the franchise to defend their title in Indian Premier League 2026 having ended their 18-year drought the year before.

"When you win for the first time you sleep like a baby that night, when you're defending a title you have a few sleepless nights, both are very, very different," Karthik said of his team's experience as the defending champions in IPL 2026.

RCB won their second consecutive title defeating Gujarat Titans in the final earlier this year.

Karthik On RCB's IPL Title Defence

"The pressure of trying to defend something, hold on to something is completely alien to RCB at that stage, and to defend a title was a lot more challenging," Karthik said.

"The expectations and knowing that a group of people, or players, were hunting together, looking at the first mistake that we could do, to bounce on it and still trying to hold on to it and end up crossing the line, was definitely harder," he added.