Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Abhishek Sharma selfie goes viral!

How Abhishek's Punjabi pep-talk motivated Team India's confidence in 1st T20 in Christchurch on Thursday.



IMAGE: The viral selfie of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Johns/X

Key Points Abhishek Sharma-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi selfie goes viral.

In video posted by BCCI, Abhishek is seen telling the team that made a few mistakes in their 2-2 draw against West Indies at home, and that they needed to show their class in New Zealand.

Naman Dhir says Abhishek's pep talk boosted team's morale in opening T20I at Christchurch.

India's opener Abhishek Sharma posted a selfie with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Friday, and the photo of the duo has gone viral.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi is expected to play in the 2nd T20I with Ishan Kishan sidelined with injury.

Abhishek's Punjabi speech boosts team

Earlier on Thursday, Abhishek brought a Punjabi touch during his motivational speech for Team India ahead of their first T20I against New Zealand at Christchurch.

Abhishek played a vital hand in handing India a 1-0 lead, scoring a quickfire 12-ball 29. A 93-run stand between Sanju Samson and Abhishek and a fiery 15-ball unbeaten 42 by Naman Dhir helped India chase down 226 on Thursday.

In video posted by BCCI, Abhishek is seen telling the team that made a few mistakes in their 2-2 draw against West Indies at home, and that they needed to show their class in New Zealand.

'Few things from my side. I think against West Indies we did few mistakes, that we played them as our friends,' he said.

'I think same with these guys. They (NZ) are going to challenge us in that way as well. So, let us show them why we are world champions. We are going to dominate here, and we are going to win from the very first game.'

He wrapped up his pep talk with a traditional Punjabi verse, saying, 'And in Punjabi we say, if we rhyme well, we will perform well. So, Bari Barsi Khatan Gaya Si, Khatke Leanda Hand... Bari Barsi Khatan Gaya Si, Khatke Leanda Hand... Chalo Aaj Aapa Pehla Jitiye Match In New Zealand!'

Naman Dhir credits Abhishek talk for win

After the match, Naman Dhir also said that Abhishek's pep talk, especially the Punjabi bit pumped up the players.

'His speech was good and pumped us up. He also boosted the players' confidence during the warm-up,' Dhir added.

India face New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.