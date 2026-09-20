Sanath Jayasuriya hails teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as 'future' of Indian cricket

'He has a lot of time. So, give him the opportunity and he will do well.'

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made a dream start to his India career, smashing 193 in six T20Is at a strike rate of 189.21 with two fifties. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sanath Jayasuriya has identified teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the 'future' of Indian cricket, praising his unique talent and potential.

Sooryavanshi was part of India's T20I squad against Afghanistan but did not feature in any matches, with the team management opting for Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

Jayasuriya believes Sooryavanshi possesses the talent to seize opportunities when they arise, despite not commenting on specific selection decisions.

The former Sri Lankan captain also stressed the high competition in Indian cricket, warning current openers to perform consistently to retain their spots.

One of the most destructive batters of his era, Sanath Jayasuriya hailed teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi terming him as the 'future' of Indian cricket.

"He is a different kind of talent. I think he is the future for India. He has a lot of time. So, give him the opportunity and he will do well," Jayasuriya told PTI on the sidelines of the launch of the Corporate World Cup in Gurgaon on Sunday.

Sooryavanshi's Potential And Opportunities

Sooryavanshi was in India's squad for the recent three-match T20I series against Afghanistan but didn't get to play any of the games as the Indian team management stuck with their regular opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

Jayasuriya, who played a major role in Sri Lanka's ODI World Cup triumph in 1996, said Sooryavanshi has the talent to grab the opportunities.

"Opportunities will come. I can't tell which position he will play, it depends. But when the opportunity comes, he will grab them. So, let's wait and see.

"I can't comment on the selection and the batting line-ups. I think he is highly talented," said the prolific all-rounder of yesteryears.

Competition in Indian Cricket

Jayasuriya also warned India's T20 openers Abhishek and Samson to perform consistently else they are in danger of losing their place in the playing XI.

"The individual cricketers have individual talents and they work hard at practice and training. In India, there are always players ready to take their place and perform. The competition is so high."

India's High Cricket Standards

The 57-year-old lauded India's standards of cricket across the three formats.

"India has a high standard of cricket. They play all the games - ODIs, T20s, and Tests. When you play all three formats of the game, it's not easy.

"In India, they have that high level of passion to play for the country. So, that's why most of the players are doing well and they want to represent the country."

The Role of Corporate Cricket

Jayasuriya underlined the growing relevance of corporate presence in the sport and the necessity for a Corporate Cricket World Cup.

"When you play in all the cities across India, there are corporate players, who have the opportunity and want to do well, wanting to show that some individuals are capable of representing the country.

"There are so many players who haven't gotten the opportunity during the IPL, so, they get these opportunities.

"So, the players who are in the corporate sector and haven't gotten the opportunity to play at the club, other levels, or state levels, they get the opportunity to come and play here. So that's why, I think this is going to be good for Indian cricket," he stated.