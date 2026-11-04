Vadodara, Mumbai to host WPL 2027 as holders RCB take on MI in opener

The 2027 Women's Premier League will run from January 14 to February 7 across Vadodara and Mumbai, with Brabourne Stadium hosting the playoffs and final.

IMAGE: Vadodara and Mumbai will host 11 matches apiece of Women's Premier League 2027, scheduled to be held between January 14 to February 7, 2027. Photograph: WPL/X

Key Points The fifth edition of the Women's Premier League will run from January 14 to February 7, 2027, with Vadodara and Mumbai hosting 11 matches each.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will open the tournament against Mumbai Indians, with the first leg at Vadodara's BCA Stadium ending on January 24.

Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium will stage the remaining league matches, the February 5 Eliminator and the February 7 final, with the table-toppers qualifying directly for the title clash.

The fifth edition of the Women's Premier League will be held in Vadodara and Mumbai from January 14 to February 7, 2027, with both the cities hosting 11 matches apiece, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

The tournament will begin with a clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and fellow two-time winners Mumbai Indians on January 14.

The BCCI announced the full schedule of the tournament along with officially confirming the venues for next year's WPL.

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Brabourne to Host Playoffs, Final

The matches in Vadodara will be played at the new BCA Stadium in Kotambi, whereas the Mumbai games will be at the Brabourne Stadium including the playoffs as well as the final. The matches will start at 7.30 pm (IST).

The previous edition of the five-team tournament was held at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, which is currently under renovation, and Vadodara.

"The Vadodara leg will run until January 24, featuring 11 matches as the five teams begin their campaign in the race for the title. The action will then shift to Mumbai, where the Cricket Club of India's Brabourne Stadium will host the remaining 11 matches from January 26.

The league stage will continue until 3 February, setting up the contest for a place in the playoffs," the BCCI said in a release.

The Eliminator, played between the second and third placed teams in the points table, will be played on February 5.

The team which tops the group stage automatically qualifies for the final.

WPL 2027 Schedule:

Vadodara leg

• January 14: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

• January 15: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz

• January 16: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

• January 17: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

• January 18: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals

• January 19: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz

• January 20: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

• January 21: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

• January 22: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

• January 23: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

• January 24: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

Mumbai leg

• January 26: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

• January 27: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

• January 28: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

• January 29: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

• January 30: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

• January 31: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

• February 1: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

• February 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants

• February 3: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

Playoffs

• February 5: Eliminator

• February 7: Final