V V S Laxman to attend all Indian team selection meetings: BCCI

In a significant move to enhance transparency and coordination, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman will now attend all senior selection panel meetings.

IMAGE: BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) head V V S Laxman. Photographs: BCCI

Key Points VVS Laxman, head of the Centre of Excellence (CoE), will now attend all senior selection committee meetings.

The decision aims to prevent miscommunication between selectors and the CoE regarding player fitness and availability.

A previous lack of communication between Laxman and former chief selector Ajit Agarkar reportedly led to issues concerning injured players.

This new directive was decided at a review meeting in Mumbai to ensure selectors receive accurate information for decision-making.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that Centre of Excellence (CoE) head V V S Laxman will attend all future senior selection panel meetings after being in attendance for the T20I and India A team selection meeting in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Enhancing Communication in Cricket Selection

IMAGE: V V S Laxman with the selection committee members including interim chief Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Ratra, R P Singh and S S Das along with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia at the selection committee's meeting in Guwahati. Photographs: BCCI

"V V S Laxman will henceforth attend all senior selection committee meetings to ensure there is no miscommunication between selectors and the COE," Saikia told PTI.

There has been a distinct lack of communication between Laxman and the now-former chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, which many believed led to unsavoury situations as there were no timelines from the COE on injured players.

"This was decided at the review meeting in Mumbai that as head of cricket, COE, Laxman should attend all meetings going forward. The move is intended to ensure there is no miscommunication and selectors get accurate information to make right decisions," Saikia said in his statement.