News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Utter rubbish': Langer rejects reports of rift with Australia players

'Utter rubbish': Langer rejects reports of rift with Australia players

November 25, 2022 14:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Any thought there’s war between Patty and I could not be further from the truth'

Justin Langer

IMAGE: Justin Langer has denied reports of a rift with captain Pat Cummins. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer has denied reports of a rift with captain Pat Cummins and his team, saying he remains in regular communication with the majority of the players and "can't wait" to catch up with them.

 

Langer reopened old wounds over his acrimonious resignation in a podcast interview released this week, lashing out at unnamed "cowards" in the team who complained in the media about his intense coaching style last year.

His comments drew a swift rebuke from Cricket Australia (CA)boss Nick Hockley, who said the former test batsman had unfairly criticised the players.

Australian media reported that Langer's interview had ignited a feud with the team but the Western Australian said the reports were "rubbish".

"I spoke to Patty (Cummins) on Monday, we had a long talk about how the team was going, how he’s going, how his family’s going," he said in an interview with the Seven Network.

"And some of this rubbish is complete and utter rubbish."

"I’ve got so much respect for Patty Cummins, I think he’s a brilliant player, I think he’s an outstanding human being."

"So any thought there’s war between Patty and I could not be further from the truth."

Langer resigned in February after being offered a six-month contract extension, saying he felt he had lost the support of some players and staff, and the CA board.

He will be part of the Seven Network's commentary team during Australia's home summer of cricket. The first test starts against West Indies in Perth next week.

"I loved my four years of coaching Australia, it was brilliant," he said.

"I’ve been in touch with these guys ever since I stopped being in the team and I can’t wait for the test match to start next week, and the reason I can’t wait is I haven’t seen them.

"I haven’t seen the boys since I finished in February.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: New Zealand vs India, first ODI
PHOTOS: New Zealand vs India, first ODI
Langer tears into 'cowards' in Australian team
Langer tears into 'cowards' in Australian team
Playing attacking cricket is Hardik's game plan
Playing attacking cricket is Hardik's game plan
HC bars unauthorised usage of Amitabh's voice, image
HC bars unauthorised usage of Amitabh's voice, image
Man with $1mn bounty for murder in Oz held in Delhi
Man with $1mn bounty for murder in Oz held in Delhi
Capital gains tax structure to be tweaked soon
Capital gains tax structure to be tweaked soon
Locals rename Maha village after 26/11 braveheart
Locals rename Maha village after 26/11 braveheart

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Ronaldo Celebrates; Roger Milla Honoured

Ronaldo Celebrates; Roger Milla Honoured

England pacer Archer 'fully back' from injury lay-off

England pacer Archer 'fully back' from injury lay-off

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances