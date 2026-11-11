Usman Khawaja reveals racial abuse by MCC member at Lord's during 2023 Ashes

''It was like a pack of dogs about to feast on their next meals. They were in unison, swearing, calling us 'F-ing this', and 'F-that', 'C-nts this'.'

IMAGE: Footage broadcast by Sky Sports during the match showed Usman Khawaja stopping to confront an MCC member as the Australian players made their way through the Long Room during the second Test of the 2023 Ashes series. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Key Points Usman Khawaja alleges an MCC member racially abused him with the slur 'shut up, you P**i' in the Lord's Long Room during the 2023 Ashes.

The incident occurred as Australian players returned to the pavilion amidst boos and verbal abuse following Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal.

Khawaja confronted a member who was shouting at him before hearing the racial slur, causing him to 'lose it'.

Footage showed Khawaja confronting an MCC member and alerting stewards about another.

The MCC suspended three members for their behaviour, later expelling one and banning two others for several years after an investigation.

Former Australian batter Usman Khawaja has alleged that he was subjected to racial abuse by a member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the Lord's Long Room following the controversial dismissal of England batter Jonny Bairstow during the 2023 Ashes series.

In his autobiography Sabr, Khawaja claimed that an MCC member told him to "shut up, you P**i" as Australian players returned to the pavilion amid boos and verbal abuse from spectators during the lunch interval on the fifth day of the second Test, said a report in Cricinfo.

The Long Room Incident

Footage broadcast by Sky Sports during the match showed Khawaja stopping to confront an MCC member as the Australian players made their way through the Long Room.

He was also seen alerting stewards about another member before heading towards the away dressing room.

Recounting the incident in his book, Khawaja alleged that the members directed repeated profanities at the Australian players.

He recounted confronting one member who shouted in his ear before hearing another use a racial slur against him, prompting him to lose his temper.

'It was like a pack of dogs about to feast on their next meals. They were in unison, swearing, calling us 'F-ing this', and 'F-that', 'C-nts this'.

'I couldn't believe what I was hearing. At first, I just laughed, mostly in shock. Was this the Long Room? Part of the most prestigious, noble cricket club in the world, where the waiting list was over 30 years? Or were we with the Hollies [Edgbaston's notorious party stand]? And no disrespect to the Hollies, because they never treated us like this,' he said.

Khawaja's Reaction

"As we kept walking, I pulled up when someone shouted right into my ear - as there was only a rope and about 20 centimetres between us. 'Don't you dare scream in my ear again, you d*****,' I said to the first guy. Then as I walked on, and I heard someone else say, 'Shut up, you P**i,' I lost it," he said.

Khawaja, however, clarified that he could not identify the person who allegedly used the racial slur, adding that he had confronted the first member he believed was responsible.

"I don't know who this was exactly. I want to clarify that I know a few people got bans from the MCC. All I know is I confronted the first bloke I saw, who I thought it was. He was still shouting, spitting and screaming in my face, so I could only assume it was him. I told security, 'Get this guy out of here!'"

The MCC suspended three members for their behaviour after the Test, later expelling one and handing bans of four-and-a-half and two-and-a-half years to the other two following an investigation.