USA Cricketer Akhilesh Reddy Banned for Eight Years For Fixing

USA cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy has been handed an eight-year ban from all cricket by an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal after being found guilty of multiple breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, including attempting to fix matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2025.

IMAGE: USA player Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy has been found guilty of breaching three counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Photograph: Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy/Instagram

Key Points USA cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy has received an eight-year ban from all forms of cricket.

The ban was imposed by an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal for breaching three counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Reddy was found guilty of attempting to fix matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2025 tournament.

He also solicited or encouraged another participant to breach the Code and obstructed the investigation by deleting data from a mobile device.

USA player Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy has been banned from all cricket for eight years after an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching three counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

'The charges relate to the Abu Dhabi T10 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for which the ICC was appointed by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO),' the International Cricket Council said in a media release on Monday.

The ban is backdated to 21 November 2025, when Reddy was provisionally suspended.

Breaches Of ICC's Anti-Corruption Code

'The Tribunal found Mr Reddy guilty of the following offences under the Code:

Article 2.1.1 – Attempting to fix, contrive or otherwise influence improperly, or being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the ADT10 2025,' the ICC added.

'Article 2.1.4 - soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating (or attempting to do the former) another Participant to breach Article 2.1.1 of the Code in one or more Matches in the ADT10 2025.'

'Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing the DACO"s investigation through deletion of data and messages from a mobile device which may have been relevant to the DACO"s investigation.'