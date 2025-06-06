India A lose openers Jaiswal, Easwaran early

IMAGE: Pacer Chris Woakes' double strike gave England Lions a good start against India on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India A suffered early blows as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Abhimanyu Easwaran perished early on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test against England Lions, in County Ground, Northampton, on Friday.

Karun Nair, who hit a double century in the first unofficial Test, steadied the visitors in the company of the experienced K L Rahul.



At lunch on Day 1, India A reached 75/2 in 21 overs with Karun unbeaten on 16 and Rahul on 26.



Both Jaiswal (17) and Easwaran (11) were dismissed leg before wicket by England Lions pacer Chris Woakes, who was included in the match to get some much-needed match practice ahead of the first Test against India, starting in Leeds from June 20.

The 36-year-old Woakes, who has 181 wickets and 1970 runs from 57 Tests so far, had played a major role in a big England win over India at the Lord's during the 2018 series. He scored an unbeaten 137 and took four wickets in the match to help England win by an innings and 159 runs.



Earlier, England Lions captain James Rew won the toss and opted to field against India A in the second four day unofficial Test.



India A made four changes to the playing XI from the first match, bringing KL Rahul, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande and Khaleel Ahmed in place of Sarfaraz Khan, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana and Mukesh Kumar.