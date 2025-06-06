HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India A lose openers Jaiswal, Easwaran early

India A lose openers Jaiswal, Easwaran early

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 06, 2025 17:34 IST

x

Chris Woakes

IMAGE: Pacer Chris Woakes' double strike gave England Lions a good start against India on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India A suffered early blows as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Abhimanyu Easwaran perished early on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test against England Lions, in County Ground, Northampton, on Friday.

Karun Nair, who hit a double century in the first unofficial Test, steadied the visitors in the company of the experienced K L Rahul.

At lunch on Day 1, India A reached 75/2 in 21 overs with Karun unbeaten on 16 and Rahul on 26.

Both Jaiswal (17) and Easwaran (11) were dismissed leg before wicket by England Lions pacer Chris Woakes, who was included in the match to get some much-needed match practice ahead of the first Test against India,  starting in Leeds from June 20.

 

The 36-year-old Woakes, who has 181 wickets and 1970 runs from 57 Tests so far, had played a major role in a big England win over India at the Lord's during the 2018 series. He scored an unbeaten 137 and took four wickets in the match to help England win by an innings and 159 runs.

Earlier, England Lions captain James Rew won the toss and opted to field against India A in the second four day unofficial Test.

India A made four changes to the playing XI from the first match, bringing KL Rahul, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande and Khaleel Ahmed in place of Sarfaraz Khan, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana and Mukesh Kumar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Arrest Kohli' Trending As RCB Legend Heads for London
'Arrest Kohli' Trending As RCB Legend Heads for London
Gill views Test captaincy as a 'big opportunity'
Gill views Test captaincy as a 'big opportunity'
When Pujara left 14-year-old Rohit tanned
When Pujara left 14-year-old Rohit tanned
SEE: Dhoni rides the streets on his classic beauty
SEE: Dhoni rides the streets on his classic beauty
SEE: Gambhir hails Nair's comeback
SEE: Gambhir hails Nair's comeback

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Your Grandmother Was Right About Ajwain

webstory image 2

14 Ancient Indian Sweets The World Wants To Protect

webstory image 3

Kashmir Linked To Kanyakumari By Rail!

VIDEOS

Rohit Sharma Reveals Father's Reaction On Test Retirement2:17

Rohit Sharma Reveals Father's Reaction On Test Retirement

PM Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge over Chenab river0:47

PM Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge over...

VIDEO: PM flags off Kashmir's 1st Vande Bharat train0:47

VIDEO: PM flags off Kashmir's 1st Vande Bharat train

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD