Underdog Windies eye New Zealand's blueprint to upset India

West Indies will have to bounce back from a 0-3 defeat against Australia in which they were also bowled out for their lowest-ever score of 27.

West Indies are not in a good position in terms of their Test status but the touring party will try to emulate what New Zealand did to dominate India last season, said captain Roston Chase before the first Test, starting in Ahmedabad, on Thursday.



New Zealand became the first team in 12 years to defeat India in their backyard last year, ending the home side's 18-series unbeaten run en route a 3-0 win.



"Obviously we're not in a good position right now in terms of our Test status and we are kind of low on the (World Test Championship) table, but we have to put that behind us," Chase told the media before West Indies' training session at the Narendra Modi Stadium.



"New Zealand came last year and dominated India, so we are really trying to learn from what they did and try to put some of those stuff in place so that we can play some good cricket and compete and try to win the series," he said.



"The analyst sent the footage of the New Zealand series and we really zoned-in on the critical points that we really want to focus on. I've played in India before and I know that it's spin-friendly conditions. (It is) more than likely the spinners may have to bowl more of the overs and we've been putting in the work," Chase added.



The 33-year-old, who recently took over as West Indies' Test captain, said his side will have to leave behind a 0-3 defeat to Australia in which they were also bowled out for their lowest-ever score of 27.



"This

is a new series, it's a new day. We just have to put everything behind that has happened before and just come up with a mentality that we're looking to dominate, we're looking to win, and just go there and give of your best, ask God for guidance and stick together as a team," he said."We (are) in India's backyard, we're not going to have much support, so we have to stick together as a unit. Coaching staff, players, management, we all have to just support one another through the tough times and truly good times as well."Chase said the West Indies will go into the two-Test series as underdogs with nothing to lose.

"We are coming in as the underdogs, we have nothing to lose, so I think that makes us quite a dangerous side when you really have nothing to lose," he said.



"You can just go and play freely because everyone is expecting us to lose, so we can just go and express ourselves and play some good cricket," he added.



Chase said while the West Indies have not had any special preparation for the tour, he has faith in his players.



"Everyone knows their game and knows what they need to to do. India is mainly a spin-based country but I saw the pitch yesterday and it does look a bit green so we don't know what it will be yet," he said.



The West Indies captain he is expecting a good show from uncapped spinner Khary Pierre to come good.



"He's a very mature guy. He's played a lot of cricket, mainly a lot of white-ball cricket but he's a guy that can adapt to any form of the game," Chase said.



"He's had a good four-day season, red-ball season, took the most wickets so that's why he's here. Hopefully, if you get the chance to play tomorrow he can come in with an impact first up," he added.