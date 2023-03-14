News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Under-fire Warner in Australia's plans for WTC final

Under-fire Warner in Australia's plans for WTC final

March 14, 2023 12:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Dave's fully in our plans for the WTC final, he's coming back for the one-day series (against India), he's recovered from his injury'

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner has struggled in recent Tests and there has been speculation in Australian media that he might retire after the WTC final. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

David Warner is still in Australia's plans for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India in June after the batsman recovered from concussion and an elbow injury, coach Andrew McDonald said.

 

Warner flew back to Australia from India last month after suffering a fractured elbow and a head injury in the second Test of the four-match series, which the hosts won 2-1.

Apart from a defiant 200 against South Africa in December, the 36-year-old has struggled in recent Tests and there has been speculation in Australian media that he might retire after the WTC final, which starts on June 7 at The Oval.

"I think you work through that conversation, and how each player finishes is always different," McDonald said of Warner.

"Some want to go out in a certain way, and others are OK with potentially being dropped out of sides.”

"But at the moment Dave's fully in our plans for the WTC final, he's coming back for the one-day series (against India), he's recovered from his injury, so we'll see Dave back in Australian colours on March 17 and we'll go from there."

McDonald said team management were continually talking to senior players about their plans.

"Juggling the schedule that's in front of us, we're staring down 274 days on the road – 144 for the red-ball team, 130 for the white-ball team," McDonald said.

"There's going to be some give and take within that. We have great depth, got coverage in all areas and we are always talking to our seniors players with where they're at in regards to their careers."

Steve Smith will captain Australia in the three-match ODI series against India beginning on Friday.

Smith stepped into the role during the Test series after regular skipper Pat Cummins returned home to be with his ailing mother, who died last week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
What has gone wrong for RCB in WPL 2023
What has gone wrong for RCB in WPL 2023
'Job chod du?', Ashwin Asks Pujara
'Job chod du?', Ashwin Asks Pujara
Report Card: How India's Players Fared
Report Card: How India's Players Fared
Swara Bhasker's Wedding Album
Swara Bhasker's Wedding Album
Recipe: Salsa & Grilled Chicken/Paneer
Recipe: Salsa & Grilled Chicken/Paneer
Smith to captain Australia in India ODI series
Smith to captain Australia in India ODI series
'Worried about hubby & his co-worker'
'Worried about hubby & his co-worker'

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Smith to captain Australia in India ODI series

Smith to captain Australia in India ODI series

When Thalaivaa Invited Sanju Samson Home

When Thalaivaa Invited Sanju Samson Home

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances