Under-fire Pant briefly works with More in Mumbai

March 22, 2019 23:02 IST

'Yes, More did work with Pant, but it was just for a brief period.'

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant struggled with the gloves during the ODI series against Australia. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, facing flak for his performance behind the wickets during the just-concluded ODI series against Australia, briefly worked with former India stumper Kiran More in Mumbai on Friday.

While Pant is part of Delhi Capitals, More is wicket-keeping consultant with three-time Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians.

 

The two teams will clash in Mumbai on Sunday as they begin their campaign in the season 12 of the IPL.

"Yes, More did work with Pant, but it was just for a brief period," sources said.

More has worked with 21-year-old Pant, who has represented India in all the three formats - Test, ODI and T20I - in the past too.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians posted on their official Twitter handle a video of their new member Yuvraj Singh having a chat with his former skipper Saurav Ganguly at the Wankhede stadium.

Ganguly, a former India captain, is associated with Delhi Capitals as its advisor.

