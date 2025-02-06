HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » U-19 WC star Trisha nominated for ICC Player of Month award

U-19 WC star Trisha nominated for ICC Player of Month award

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 06, 2025 17:27 IST

x

Gongadi Trisha

IMAGE: Gongadi Trisha was the player of the ICC women's Under-19 T20 World Cup, scoring 309 runs, including a hundred, while picking up seven wickets. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was on Thursday nominated for the men's ICC Player of the Month for January following a stellar outing against England in the recent five-match T20I series.

Chakravarthy bagged 14 wickets from five matches at an excellent average of 9.85 and at an economy rate of 7.66.

His efforts contributed immensely to T20 world champions India clinching the home series 4-1. His bowling was lethal from the start, with English batters struggling to read his spin.

West Indian spinner Jomel Warrican was another nominee, after helping his side draw the two-match

away Test series against Pakistan.

The left-arm spinner Warrican was named player of the series against Pakistan after emerging as the top wicket-taker, grabbing 19 wickets.

 

His Pakistan counterpart Noman Ali, who took 16 wickets in that series, is also in contention for the award.

India opener Gongadi Trisha, who was the player of the tournament during the recent ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup, was nominated for the award in the women's category.

She was the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 309 runs, after becoming the first-ever player to hit a century in the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup.

Her stellar run played a prominent role in India securing their second successive U19 T20 World Cup.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Under-19 star Trisha draws inspiration from Mithali
Under-19 star Trisha draws inspiration from Mithali
History made! Trisha hits first-ever U19 T20 century
History made! Trisha hits first-ever U19 T20 century
How Dhoni fan Trisha redefined her cricketing destiny
How Dhoni fan Trisha redefined her cricketing destiny
How India U-19 Women conquered the T20 World Cup
How India U-19 Women conquered the T20 World Cup
India's U-19 Queens: Meet the stars of World Cup win
India's U-19 Queens: Meet the stars of World Cup win

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Green Tomato-Chilly Sabzi: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Touring Japan With Soha-Kunal

VIDEOS

US deportation row: Ruckus in LS over shackled Indian deportees0:57

US deportation row: Ruckus in LS over shackled Indian...

It's so hot, Rio de Janeiro beaches are packed at night0:49

It's so hot, Rio de Janeiro beaches are packed at night

Shah Rukh, Aamir share warm hug at 'Loveyapa' screening1:35

Shah Rukh, Aamir share warm hug at 'Loveyapa' screening

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD