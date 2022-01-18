U-19 WC: India looking for opening balance vs Ireland

IMAGE: Having started their campaign with a 45-run win over South Africa, the Indians are brimming with confidence and expected to steamroll Ireland at the Brian Lara stadium. Photograph: ICC

In-form batter and captain Yash Dhull will be hoping for a much-improved batting effort from his team when record four-time champions India take on Ireland in their second Group B match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on Wednesday.

Having started their campaign with a 45-run win over South Africa, the Indians are brimming with confidence and expected to steamroll Ireland at the Brian Lara stadium.

Both India and Ireland won their opening matches. While India beat South Africa, Ireland got the better of Uganda by 39 runs.

Dhull single-handedly anchored the Indian innings against the Junior Proteas after they lost both openers -- Harnoor Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi -- early after being put in to bat.

Dhull added a vital 71 runs with Shaikh Rasheed (31) for the third wicket to resurrect the Indian innings first and then stitched valuable stands with Nishant Sidhu (27), Raj Bawa (13) and Kushal Tambe (35) to give his bowlers a decent target to defend.

IMAGE: Shaikh Rasheed bats during the India's first match against South Africa. Photograph: ICC

But come Wednesday, he will be looking for more support from his openers to ease the pressure on the middle and lower-order going into the knock-out stages of the tournament.

If India’s batters were not up to the mark against South Africa, it was completely contrasting performance from the bowling unit.

Left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal (5/28) turned out to be the star performer with the ball while right-arm fast bowler Raj Bawa (4/47) provided the perfect support from the other end as India bowled out South Africa for 187 runs.

Jalandhar-born left-handed opener Harnoor, who was India's leading run-getter in the Asia Cup with 251 in five games, and struck an unbeaten 100 against Australia in the team's final warm-up game on January 11, is expected to score a bagful of runs in the tournament but managed only 1 in the opener.

Right-arm pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar (1/38), who has played senior cricket for Maharashtra and impressed with his raw pace in the Asia Cup, and left-arm fast bowler Ravi Kumar both had ordinary outings against South Africa.

Meanwhile in the other match of the day, Australia will take on Scotland in a Group D game in Basseterre.

Squads:

India: Yash Dhull (Captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan.

Ireland: Tim Tector (Captain), Diarmuid Burke, Joshua Cox, Jack Dickson, Liam Doherty, Jamie Forbes, Daniel Forkin, Matthew Humphreys, Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Muzamil Sherzad, David Vincent, Luke Whelan, Reuben Wilson.

Match Starts at 1830 IST.