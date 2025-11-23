HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Enaan's century powers India A to victory vs India B

Enaan's century powers India A to victory vs India B

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 23, 2025 18:17 IST

x

Mohamed Enaan

IMAGE: Mohamed Enaan's century powered India A to victory as they inched closer to the final of the Under-19 tri-series, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.. Photograph: Mohamed Enaan/Instagram

All-rounder Mohamed Enaan struck a magnificent unbeaten century at No. 8 to power India A to a 26-run win over India B, virtually sealing their place in the final of the Under-19 tri-series, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

The Kerala youngster, who also bowls leg-spin, smashed 12 fours and six sixes in his 74-ball 105 not out as India A recovered from 68/5 inside 18 overs to post a competitive 269/7 after India B opted to bowl.

In reply, India B folded up for 243 in 47.2 overs, undone by the pace duo of Aditya Rawat (4/34 in 8 overs) and Mohammed Malik (4/49 in 7.2 overs), slumping to their third successive defeat to bow out of the final race.

The U-19 Tri-series also features Afghanistan, who lead the standings with back-to-back wins.

Put in, India A were in early trouble as Rohit Das (2/57) removed both openers -- Lakshya Raichandani (2) in the first over and Vansh Acharya (12 off 23) in the 12th -- triggering a collapse.

Skipper Vihaan Malhotra tried to steady the innings with a fighting 42 (6x4), but Udhav Malhotra dismissed him as India A lost four wickets for 13 runs.

V K Vineeth (2) and wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu (0) also fell cheaply, while Tamil Nadu off-spinner Jeganathan Hemchudeshan (2/37) bowled

tidily to tighten the screws.

Left-arm spinner B K Kishore (2/45) then dismissed Alankrith Rapole (16) and Khlan Patel (37), leaving India A reeling at 134/7 before Enaan took charge.

Enaan rebuilt the innings in a superb unbroken 135-run eighth-wicket stand with Anmoljeet Singh, who provided solid support with a 50-ball 30 (1x6), to prop up the total.

Rawat set the tone with the ball by removing skipper and opener Aaron George for a three-ball duck.

Malik then ripped through the top order, dismissing Yuvraj Gohil and Rahul Kumar in the space of three balls before adding Vedant Trivedi to leave India B tottering at 42/4 inside eight overs.

Opener Arnav Bugga tried to steady the chase but was run out for 49.

Wicketkeeper-batter Harvansh Pangalia (99) mounted a strong resistance in a century stand with Hemchudeshan (45) as India B kept them in the hunt, scoring five-plus an over.

 

But skipper Malhotra, who bowls off-spin, broke the stand by bowling Pangalia for 99, after which Rawat and Malik ran through the tail to wrap up the innings inside 48 overs.

India B will face Afghanistan on Tuesday, while India A and the visiting side would face each other in the concluding league fixture on Thursday before the final on Sunday.

Brief Scores:

India A U-19 269/7 in 50 overs (Mohamed Enaan 105 not out, Vihaan Malhotra 42; Jeganathan Hemchudeshan 2/37) beat India B U-19 243 in 47.2 overs (Harvansh Pangalia 99, Amav Bugga 49, Jeganathan Hemchudeshan 45; Aditya Rawat 4/34, Mohammed Malik 4/49) by 26 runs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rahul named captain for SA ODIs; Kohli, Rohit included
Rahul named captain for SA ODIs; Kohli, Rohit included
Muthusamy's ton, Jansen's 93 puts SA in control
Muthusamy's ton, Jansen's 93 puts SA in control
Why Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Had To Be Postponed
Why Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Had To Be Postponed
Guwahati Test: How India missed chances and SA took control
Guwahati Test: How India missed chances and SA took control
Indian Women Win Blind T20 Cricket World Cup
Indian Women Win Blind T20 Cricket World Cup

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

webstory image 2

What Men Pay For Haircuts Across The World

webstory image 3

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

VIDEOS

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi felicitates winners of WNC Navy Half Marathon 20252:23

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi...

Massive territorial army rally in Churachandpur sees 1520 aspirants competing for 360 vacancies1:25

Massive territorial army rally in Churachandpur sees 1520...

Violence is beautiful if, Suparn Varma backs Aditya Dhar s upcoming Dhurandhar1:43

Violence is beautiful if, Suparn Varma backs Aditya Dhar...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO