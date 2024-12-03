News
Home  » Cricket » U-19 Asia Cup: Amman hits ton as India maul Japan

U-19 Asia Cup: Amman hits ton as India maul Japan

Source: ANI
December 03, 2024 09:01 IST
Mohamed Amaan

IMAGE: Captain Mohamed Amaan smashed 122 from 118 balls as India overpowered Japan by 211 runs in the U-19 Asia Cup in Sharjah on Tuesday. Photographs: AsianCricket Council/X

Captain Mohamed Amaan starred with an unbeaten 122 as India thrashed Japan by a thumping 211-run margin in the Group A match of the Under-19 Asia Cup in Sharjah on Monday.

After facing a setback against arch-rival Pakistan in the opening game of the tournament, India found the much-needed rhythm to spark a new life in their campaign.

The famous Sharjah Cricket Stadium played host to a young India skipper's masterclass with the bat against Japan's undercooked bowling unit.

After conceding 325 runs against the UAE, Japan players were once again tested to their limits as they toiled to put a halt to leaking runs with the ball.

After winning the toss and putting India to bat, the initial signs were not ominous for the Japanese team. The opening duo of Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (23) stitched up a 65-run partnership in 7.2 overs before the 13-year-old lost his wicket to Charles Hinze.



The state of carnage continued to ensue in Sharjah, with Andre Siddarth joining Mhatre at the crease. Mhatre continued to effortlessly smash runs while Siddarth took his time to get his innings going.

Mahtre hammered a fifty but fell to Japan's Aarav Tiwari for 54,while Siddarth failed to capitalise on the good start and was dismissed for 35.

With India reduced to 139/3 in 22.2 overs, Amaan upped the ante to make it a high run-scoring contest.

Throughout his knock, strike rotation was Amaan's primary weapon, bolstered by seven boundaries. K P Karthikeya (57) and Hardik Raj (25 not out) delivered explosive cameos in the end overs, propelling India's score to 339/6 in their 50 overs.



In reply, Japan opener Hugo Kelly put on an act of resistance with his resilient 50 from 111 balls. Charles Hinze made an unbeaten 35 off 68 deliveries.

 

Despite a promising performance, the duo struggled to match the intensity of the required run rate, while the rest of the batters fell flat while trying to counterattack India's bowling display as they finished on 128/8.

KP Karthikeya, Hardik Raj and Chetan Sharma took two wickets each, while Yudhajit Guha picked one.

