U-19 Asia Cup: India Crush Afghanistan; Set Up Blockbuster Final Against Pakistan

India's Under-19 team delivered a commanding performance, defeating Afghanistan by eight wickets in the Asia Cup semi-final, to set up a highly-anticipated final showdown against Pakistan.

IMAGE: Lakshya Raichandani's 93 powered India past Afghanistan in the semi-final of the Under-19 Asia Cup. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/X

Key Points India U19 defeated Afghanistan U19 by eight wickets in the Asia Cup semi-final.

Skipper Lakshya Raichandani scored a crucial 93 runs off 90 balls, guiding India's chase.

Pacer Ishan Sood led the Indian bowling attack with three wickets, restricting Afghanistan to 227/8.

India will now face Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup final on Sunday.

Pakistan had previously beaten India in the group stages of the tournament.

Skipper Lakshya Raichandani struck a solid 93 as India pummelled Afghanistan by eight wickets in the semifinal on Thursday to set up a final clash against Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup in Al Amerat, Oman.

Once pacer Ishan Sood-led Indian bowlers restricted Afghanistan to a below-par 227 for eight, victory for India was always a formality.

Raichandani's 90-ball innings (13x4, 1x6) ensured that India reached the target in just 36.5 overs. They made 230 for two.

Dominant Batting Performance

Earlier, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets to book their berth in the summit clash. Pakistan had earlier beaten India in the group stages of this event. The final is scheduled to be held here on Sunday.

Raichandani was hardly troubled by Afghanistan bowlers, who have actually done quite well in this tournament.

The right-hander never really looked in a rush, still he made runs at a strike-rate over 100, and in fact, his first fifty came off just 39 balls.

A full-blooded pull off Mohammad Ali carried him to 49 before a single in the next ball took him to fifty.

But Raichandani, who added 117 runs in 17 overs with opening partner Aaryavir Sehwag (51) and 77 with VK Vineeth (57 not out) for the second wicket, settled down to a more sedate pace after that.

Raichandani played some cracking pulls and drives down the ground to keep India ahead of the curve. Vineeth, who reached his fifty in 61 balls, was equally impressive, and he ended the match with four and six in successive balls off Noor Ali.

Key Wickets and Contributions

But a rather surprising moment of indiscretion led to Raichandani's downfall.

He tried to lift off-spinner Sohail Khan over extra cover but could not get under the ball, merely scooping it to Mohammad Ali, who completed a fine diving catch.

But India were so close to the target by then.

Sehwag too did his part in the initial phase of the chase, hammering three sixes to pile pressure on the Afghans.

His fourth six, drilled down the ground off pacer Noor Ali, helped him reach fifty in 56 balls but perished in the very next ball.

Sehwag tried to pull but the extra bounce did him in and Faridullah Ihsas did the rest at covers.

Earlier, Sood took three wickets (3/43) and spinners spun a web around opposition batters in the middle-overs as India limited Afghanistan to a modest total.

Wicketkeeper batter Noman Salarzai and Shah Faisal Rahimi made 51 each but they struggled for momentum.