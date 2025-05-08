HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Uncapped South African replaces Rana at Rajasthan Royals



May 08, 2025 10:34 IST

Lhuan-dre Pretorius

IMAGE: Lhuan-dre Pretorius has played 33 T20s and scored 911 runs, with a highest score of 97, which came on his debut for SA20 franchise Paarl Royals earlier this year. Photograph: Betway SA T20

Rajasthan Royals have named young wicketkeeper Lhuan-dre Pretorius from South Africa as a replacement for injured Nitish Rana for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

The 19-year-old has played 33 T20s and scored 911 runs, with a highest score of 97, which came on his debut for SA20 franchise Paarl Royals earlier this year.

 

The Paarl franchise in the SA20 is also owned by the owners of Rajasthan Royals.

"He will join RR for his base price of Rs 30 Lakh," read a statement from the IPL.

Rana scored 217 runs, at a strike of 161.94 this season, his highest being 81.

Rajasthan Royals have already been eliminated from the play-offs race. Their remaining games are against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.

