Unable to bowl but Hardik relishing opportunities

Unable to bowl but Hardik relishing opportunities

Source: ANI
November 11, 2020 10:30 IST
Hardik Pandya is part of India's limited overs squads for the Australia tour

Photograph: BCCI

Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday said he was not worried about being unable to bowl through the 13th Indian Premier League.

Amid Mumbai Indians' domination through IPL 2020, the team management kept assessing the progress made by Hardik, who more than made up with his incredible ability to hit the ball far and high.

 

"It didn't bother me. I enjoy what I do. For me, it's about the opportunity. It's all about preparation. On that front, we did well and focused on improving day by day," Hardik said after MI won their fifth IPL title.

"I wasn't able to bowl this year. It's just about backing myself."

Hardik is part of the teams named for the limited overs series in Australia beginning in the last week of November.

He underwent a back surgery in October last year in the UK. His lower back had been troubling him since the Test series in England in 2018.

The surgery kept him out of action for almost a year, with the all-rounder last playing a T20 International against South Africa at home in September 2019.

He missed the Tests against the same opposition after that, the home series against Bangladesh and West Indies, a T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODIs against Australia at home, and the entire tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

 

Source: ANI
