'Umran will need time to mature'

IMAGE: India's new pace sensation, Umran Malik has been regularly hitting speeds upwards of 90 miles per hour throughout the IPL this season. Photograph: BCCI

India’s senior pace bowler Mohammed Shami is pleased to witness the emergence of young Indian fast bowlers from this IPL but said someone like Umran Malik needs to add swing and accuracy to his pace to become successful in T20 cricket.

"For any country, it is pleasing to see youngsters bowling with pace and swing. If you get to see good talent then you don't remain in question mark. There is more clarity then. The most important thing is experience, so the need is to make them play more matches, help them in spending more time with seniors.

"Pace is there but if you are asking my personal opinion, I am not a big pace fan. If you are bowling 140 kmph and moving the ball both sides then it's enough to get a batter out. He (Umran) will need some time to mature because along with pace you need accuracy," he said.

"In T20, everything depends on swing and length because nobody fears pace now-a-days. If you can swing it at good pace with perfect line and length, then you have chances to survive in this fast-paced game."

Mirroring Shami’s views, star South African pacer Anrich Nortje said Umran will surely play for India but to survive the rigours of international cricket, raw pace alone wouldn't be enough and the youngster will need to supplement his skills with quality execution.

When asked about his assessment of India's new pace sensation, who is regularly hitting speeds upwards of 90 miles per hour, Nortje sounded cautiously optimistic.

"I am sure Umran is going to be one of the key players for India in near future. Luck will also have to play its part. But most importantly, it's about the quality of what you deliver as we have seen fastest deliveries that are being awarded are going for boundaries," Nortje told PTI in an interview.

"It doesn't matter at what pace it is bowled. Pace is not the be-all and end-all.

"It is about the quality of execution. And I believe he is improving on that aspect of having control with pace. Also, at Sunrisers Hyderabad, under Dale (Steyn, fast bowling coach), Umran is in good hands. He has a lot of senior and experienced players around him, so he will certainly improve," the Proteas speed merchant said.