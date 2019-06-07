News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Umpiring in WI vs Aus game was atrocious, says Holding

Umpiring in WI vs Aus game was atrocious, says Holding

June 07, 2019 12:34 IST

'They are being intimidated which means they are weak.'

Chris Gayle

IMAGE: Chris Gayle takes the review after he was given out leg before wicket. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

West Indies great Michael Holding slammed what he saw as "atrocious" umpiring during his country's 15-run defeat by Australia in the Cricket World Cup at Nottingham's Trent Bridge on Thursday.

 

The Sky television commentator did not hold back against New Zealander Chris Gaffaney and Sri Lankan Ruchira Palliyaguruge after West Indies opener Chris Gayle was twice given out LBW before the decisions were overruled by successful challenges.

A third review failed with Gayle walking for 21 off 12 balls, but a subsequent replay showed the previous delivery was a no-ball which should have allowed the batsman a free hit.

"The umpiring in this game has been atrocious," Holding told viewers as West Indies chased Australia's tally of 288.

"Even when I was playing and you were not as strict as they are now, you were allowed one appeal. You don't appeal two, three, four times to the umpire," added the 65-year-old former fast bowler.

"They are being intimidated which means they are weak.

Gayle's first review in the third over came when he was ruled to have been caught behind off Mitchell Starc. Despite a sound being registered, the batsman was adamant he had not touched the ball.

The review found the ball had missed his bat but nicked the stumps, without dislodging the bails.

The second review followed an LBW two balls later, the decision reversed when the ball was seen to be going wide of the wicket.

"I think I'll just say I just found ourselves a bit unlucky to be on the other end of all the decisions," West Indies captain Jason Holder said.

"I guess honest mistakes from the umpires, I don't want to get into the officiating part."

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

How calm and confident Starc bowled Aus to victory

How calm and confident Starc bowled Aus to victory

Unlikely hero Coulter-Nile blasts his way to WC record

Unlikely hero Coulter-Nile blasts his way to WC record

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
        