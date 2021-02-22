News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Umesh Yadav clears fitness test, added to India squad for last two Tests

Umesh Yadav clears fitness test, added to India squad for last two Tests

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 22, 2021 20:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Umesh Yadav

IMAGE: There is a possibility that India might play three pacers in the pink-ball Test. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Pacer Umesh Yadav was, on Monday, added to India's squad for the last two Tests against England after he passed a fitness test, while Shardul Thakur was released to compete in the ongoing Vijay Hazare one-day Championship.

 

The third Test, a day/nighter, starts in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

"Team India fast bowler Umesh Yadav appeared for a fitness test on Sunday, 21st February at Motera. He has cleared his fitness test and has been added to the squad for the last two Tests of the ongoing Paytm India-England Test series," said the BCCI in a statement.

"Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy," it added. Thakur plays for Mumbai.

Yadav had suffered was a calf muscle injury during the Melbourne Test against Australia in December, ruling him out for the rest of that series.

There is a possibility that India might play three pacers in the pink-ball Test.

The four-match series is currently locked 1-1 after England won the opener and India came back to clinch the second game in Chennai.

India squad for the last two Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Gambhir's advice to Team India ahead of pink-ball Test
Gambhir's advice to Team India ahead of pink-ball Test
Test batsmen need to handle all conditions: Stokes
Test batsmen need to handle all conditions: Stokes
SEE: Kohli's men get used to swinging pink ball
SEE: Kohli's men get used to swinging pink ball
Train services resume in Kashmir after 11 months
Train services resume in Kashmir after 11 months
CA doesn't want players to promote betting, alcohol
CA doesn't want players to promote betting, alcohol
Stressed asset cases likely to be resolved soon
Stressed asset cases likely to be resolved soon
R-Day violence: Man who climbed Red Fort tomb held
R-Day violence: Man who climbed Red Fort tomb held

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Select Team: Should India include Pandya?

Select Team: Should India include Pandya?

Why England are favourites in pink ball Test

Why England are favourites in pink ball Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use