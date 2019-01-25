Umesh destroys Kerala as Vidarbha storm into Ranji final

January 25, 2019 14:40 IST

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav picked up five-wicket hauls in both innings to finish with 12 wickets in the match. Photograph: BCCI

Umesh Yadav starred with a match haul of 12/79 as defending champion Vidarbha routed Kerala by an innings and 11 runs shortly after lunch on Day 2 to storm into the Ranji Trophy final for the second year in a row, in Wayanad on Friday.



Umesh added five wickets to his first innings haul of 7/48 as Vidarbha bundled out Kerala for 91 in the second innings to seal the low-scoring on the second day of the five-day semi-final.



Resuming at 171 for 5, Vidarbha finished at 208 all out in 52.4 overs to take the first innings lead past the 100-run mark thanks to some lusty hitting by Yadav at No. 10 as he smashed 17 from eight balls.



However, another poor batting performance by the host despite the bright start provided in the second innings by K B Arun Karthick (36) and Jalaj Saxena (7) resulted in a swift end to the proceedings.

Kerala went into lunch at 66 for 7, trailing by 36 runs.



Yash Thakur proved to be the ideal foil for Umesh (5 for 31), taking 4 for 28 as Kerala collapsed from 59 for 1 to 66 for 7, losing six wickets in the space of five overs.



After lunch, Umesh took two more wickets to complete the rout.



Kerala had begun the second innings confidently, shuffling the batting order on a pitch which had something for the bowlers. Arun Karthick batted aggressively against Umesh and Rajneesh Gurbani.



The plan worked for a while Umesh broke through, having Saxena caught behind by Akshay Wadkar.



Vishnu Vinod, who made the top score in the first innings, was pushed up the order to No. 3, but struggled against Umesh's pace and movement, and edged one to the slip cordon.



Yash Thakur replaced Gurbani and got Karthick with a delivery that came in.



The run-out of captain Sachin Baby to a direct hit put Kerala in trouble. Loss of wickets at regular intervals didn't help the home team's cause as Umesh and Thakur kept striking one blow after the other.



Earlier, the Kerala bowlers did well to restrict Vidarbha to 208 as Sandeep Warrier took 5 for 57. The visiting team lost its last eight wickets for 38 runs in 10 overs.



Umesh had on Thursday destroyed Kerala in the first innings with a seven-wicket haul and he once again proved to be wrecker-in-chief with the ball.



Umesh continued his good form with the ball, having taken nine wickets in the quarter-final win over Uttarakhand.



Vidarbha awaits the winner of the other semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra being played in Bengaluru.



Brief scores:



Kerala 105 all out and 91 all out (Umesh Yadav 5 for 31, Yash Thakur 4 for 28) lost to Vidarbha 208 all out (Faiz Fazal 75, Wasim Jaffer 34, Sandeep Warrier 5 for 57) by an innings and 11 runs.