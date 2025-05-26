UK's Richmond club bowled out for 2 chasing 427 for victory

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
May 26, 2025 20:49 IST

IMAGE: Eight out of the 10 batters of Richmond's fourth XI were dismissed for ducks in an innings lasting 5.4 overs. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Richmond fourth XI were bowled out for two runs, one of which was a wide, chasing 427 to beat North London Cricket Club

in the Middlesex County League on Saturday.

After Richmond had won the toss, North London racked up a massive 426/6 in 45 overs before their opponents collapsed, with eight of their 10 batters out for ducks in an innings lasting 5.4 overs.

 

"A lot of context but still not a result that we are proud of! Our 2's, 3's and 5's all won though," Richmond said on social media platform X.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
