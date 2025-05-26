UK's Richmond club bowled out for 2 chasing 427 for victory

IMAGE: Eight out of the 10 batters of Richmond's fourth XI were dismissed for ducks in an innings lasting 5.4 overs. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Richmond fourth XI were bowled out for two runs, one of which was a wide, chasing 427 to beat North London Cricket Club

in the Middlesex County League on Saturday.After Richmond had won the toss, North London racked up a massive 426/6 in 45 overs before their opponents collapsed, with eight of their 10 batters out for ducks in an innings lasting 5.4 overs.

"A lot of context but still not a result that we are proud of! Our 2's, 3's and 5's all won though," Richmond said on social media platform X.