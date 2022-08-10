News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » UAE T20 League: MI Emirates, MI Cape Town unveiled

Source: PTI
August 10, 2022 20:49 IST
MI Emirates and MI Cape Town

The owners of Mumbai Indians, Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday unveiled the name and brand identity of its franchises for the UAE's International League T20 and Cricket South Africa T20 League.

The two franchises will be known as MI Emirates and MI Cape Town.

 

While MI Emirates will be a part of the UAE's International League T20, MI Cape Town will feature in the Cricket South Africa T20 League.

Nita M. Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, said, "It gives me great pleasure to welcome 'MI Emirates' & 'MI Cape Town', the newest additions to our #Onefamily.

"For us, MI goes beyond cricket. It embodies the ability to dream, be fearless and foster a positive attitude in life. I am sure that both MI Emirates and MI Cape Town will embrace the same ethos and take MI's global cricket legacy to even greater heights."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
