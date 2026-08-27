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Cricketer Asif Khan Receives 15-Month Ban For Doping Violation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho August 27, 2026 14:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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UAE's batter Asif Khan has been handed a significant 15-month ban by the ICC for a doping violation involving a banned anabolic steroid.

Arif Khan's ban runs from September 8, 2025 until December 2026

IMAGE: Arif Khan's ban has been backdated to September 8, 2025, and can return to domestic cricket in December 2026. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points

  • UAE batter Asif Khan received a 15-month ban for a doping violation.
  • He tested positive for mesterolone, an anabolic steroid, in an out-of-competition test conducted on September 8, 2025.
  • All his individual results from September 8, 2025, until December 29, 2025, have been disqualified.
  • Asif Khan has represented the UAE in 38 ODIs and 56 T20 Internationals since his debut in 2022.

UAE's Pakistan-born batter Asif Khan has been handed a 15-month ban after testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid during an out-of-competition test conducted last year.

Asif tested positive for a metabolite of mesterolone, which is used to improve testosterone levels in a test conducted on September 8, 2025.

 

ICC Anti-Doping Code Violation

"The 36-year-old admitted to a violation of Article 2.1 of the ICC Anti-Doping Code and accepted the sanction through a Case Resolution Agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Cricket Council (ICC)," read a statement from cricket's world governing body.

The period of ineligibility has been backdated to September 8, 2025 and will run until December 7 this year.

"Asif will be permitted to return to training with a team or use the facilities of a club or other ICC Member organisation from October 8 but will only be eligible to return to competitive cricket from December 8," the ICC statement said.

Asif's individual results from September 8, 2025 until the start of his provisional suspension on December 29, 2025 have been disqualified.

"This includes all resulting consequences, such as the loss of any medals, points, prize money or prizes."

Asif has represented the UAE in 38 ODIs and 56 T20 Internationals since making his debut in 2022. The right-hander moved to the UAE in 2017. Before that, he played 32 first-class games in Pakistan's domestic circuit.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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