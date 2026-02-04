HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » U19 World Cup semis: Afghans off to watchful start vs India

U19 World Cup semis: Afghans off to watchful start vs India

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 04, 2026 13:19 IST

x

Afghanistan captain Mahboob Khan won the toss in the 2nd semi-final against India at the Under-19 World Cup in Harare on Wednesday.

India are unbeaten in the competition

Afghanistan have won the toss and elect to bat against India in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, in Harare, on Wednesday.

Unbeaten so far in the tournament, a confident and all-round India will be overwhelming favourites against Afghanistan.

 

At the toss, India captain Ayush Mhatre said the team is looking to play simple cricket and play to the potential today. India are going with an unchanged team.

Playing XIs:

Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(w/c), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Khatir Stanikzai, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran

India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran

 

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Dhoni backs Kohli, Rohit: Age should not be a criteria
Dhoni backs Kohli, Rohit: Age should not be a criteria
T20 World Cup: Sundar Waits Medical Clearance
T20 World Cup: Sundar Waits Medical Clearance
Dhoni backs India as T20 World Cup favourites
Dhoni backs India as T20 World Cup favourites
T20 World Cup 2026: Stars Set For Final Farewell
T20 World Cup 2026: Stars Set For Final Farewell
'Keep believing, magic happens': Jemimah stars in DC's win
'Keep believing, magic happens': Jemimah stars in DC's win

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

EAM S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio0:28

EAM S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Sonam Bajwa Dazzles in a Stunning Avatar1:08

Sonam Bajwa Dazzles in a Stunning Avatar

India-China trade reached 'record high' of 155 6 billion in 2025: Chinese envoy 9:16

India-China trade reached 'record high' of 155 6 billion...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO