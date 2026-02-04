U19 World Cup semis: Afghans off to watchful start vs India

Afghanistan captain Mahboob Khan won the toss in the 2nd semi-final against India at the Under-19 World Cup in Harare on Wednesday.

Unbeaten so far in the tournament, a confident and all-round India will be overwhelming favourites against Afghanistan.

At the toss, India captain Ayush Mhatre said the team is looking to play simple cricket and play to the potential today. India are going with an unchanged team.

Playing XIs:

Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(w/c), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Khatir Stanikzai, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran

India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran