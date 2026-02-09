HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » SEE: U19 WC hero Mhatre gets warm reception on homecoming

SEE: U19 WC hero Mhatre gets warm reception on homecoming

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 09, 2026 16:34 IST

x

India U19 World Cup winning captain Ayush Mhatre was given a rousing welcome at home after helping India clinch a record sixth world title in Zimbabwe.

 Ayush Mhatre is showered with flowers as he is embraced by his family members on reaching home in Vashi, Maharashtra, on Monday

IMAGE: Ayush Mhatre is showered with flowers as he is embraced by his family members on reaching home in Vashi, Maharashtra, on Monday. Mhatre led India to the U19 Cricket World Cup in Zimbabwe on Friday. Photograph: ANI/X

Indian Under-19 cricket team captain Ayush Mhatre and player Udhav Mohan received a grand welcome upon arrival at their respective homes after securing the record-extending 6th U19 World Cup title for India in Harare, Zimbabwe on Friday.

 

Key Points

  • Ayush Mhatre and Udhav Mohan received grand welcomes at their homes after India’s U19 World Cup triumph.
  • India clinched a record-extending sixth U19 World Cup title in Harare, Zimbabwe.
  • Captain Ayush Mhatre was felicitated by family and neighbours in Virar.

Mhatre, was given a hero's welcome at his residence in Virar by his family and neighbours.

 

IMAGE: U19 WC-winning captain Ayush Mhatre gets warm reception on homecoming. Photograph: ANI/X

Udhav Mohan also received a rousing reception from his family and neighbours upon his arrival at his residence in New Delhi.

Mhatre scored 53 runs in 51 balls in the final of the tournament against England and 62 runs in 59 balls in the semi-final against Afghanistan. He played a captain's innings in both the crucial matches for india. Ayush Mhatre also emerged as Team India's fourth-highest run-scorer at the tournament, having scored 214 runs in 7 innings at an average of 30.57.

Udhav Mohan, on the other hand, played just one match where he picked up a crucial three-fer while conceding only 20 runs in 6.4 overs against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Speaking to ANI, the U19 World Cup champion Udhav Mohan said it was a special feeling to win the World Cup for India, praised Ayush Mhatre's leadership, and highlighted the team's strong comeback after a difficult situation against Bangladesh.

"It is a great feeling to win for India. The captain had a major role and he played very well. He motivated and encouraged all of us. We were not in the ideal situation in the Bangladesh match, but we did a great comeback after that," Udhav Mohan told ANI.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Auqib Nabi's 12-Wicket Blitz Powers J&K into Ranji Semis
Auqib Nabi's 12-Wicket Blitz Powers J&K into Ranji Semis
Donald Trump rooting for US cricket team
Donald Trump rooting for US cricket team
T20 WC: Munsey, Leask power Scotland to big win over Italy
T20 WC: Munsey, Leask power Scotland to big win over Italy
'Never Seen Gambhir-Kohli Fighting'
'Never Seen Gambhir-Kohli Fighting'
Dhakshineswar Suresh, India's New Tennis Hero
Dhakshineswar Suresh, India's New Tennis Hero

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 2

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 3

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

VIDEOS

Saif-Kareena: The Ultimate Power Couple Who Stole the Show1:21

Saif-Kareena: The Ultimate Power Couple Who Stole the Show

Khushi Dazzles in a Sari at Sonam Kapoor's Baby Shower0:45

Khushi Dazzles in a Sari at Sonam Kapoor's Baby Shower

Ananya Birla on RSS Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event0:33

Ananya Birla on RSS Mumbai Vyakhyanmala event

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO