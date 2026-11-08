U19 Asia Cup: Jr Sehwag, Jr Dravid flop as Rajput hits ton vs Pakistan

Arjun Rajput's heroic century rescued the India Under-19 team from an early collapse against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup, overshadowing disappointing performances from Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid.

IMAGE: Arjun Rajput stepped up with a superb century to rescue the Indian innings after an early collapse. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, sons of former India greats, had disappointing outings in the Under-19 Asia Cup clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

Aaryavir Sehwag scored 22 off 40 balls, while Anvay Dravid managed just 10 off 16 deliveries before being dismissed cheaply.

Arjun Rajput stepped up with a superb century, scoring 107 off 85 balls, to rescue the Indian innings after an early collapse.

Rajput's aggressive knock, including 11 fours and five sixes, provided much-needed momentum for India against their arch-rivals.

Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, sons of former India greats Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid respectively, endured disappointing outings as both fell cheaply in India's Under-19 Asia Cup clash against Pakistan in Doha on Sunday.

With the two youngsters unable to make an impact, Arjun Rajput stepped up with a superb century to rescue the Indian innings after an early collapse.

Sehwag And Dravid Sons' Early Exit

Aaryavir found it difficult to get going against Pakistan's disciplined bowling attack. He managed 22 off 40 balls, hitting one four and a six, before falling to Niqab Shafiq while attempting a sweep. He was caught at deep mid-wicket.

Anvay also failed to make an impact. Coming in after Sehwag's dismissal, he scored just 10 off 16 deliveries, including a boundary, before edging Shafiq to deep extra cover.

India were already in trouble after losing skipper Lakshya Raichandani for a duck and VK Vineeth for eight.

Arjun Rajput's Rescuing Century

With the top order back in the pavilion, Rajput took charge and gave the Indian innings some much-needed momentum. The right-hander attacked the Pakistani bowlers with confidence, bringing up his half-century with a couple of boundaries.

He continued to find the gaps and clear the ropes, reaching his century in just 80 balls. Rajput celebrated the landmark with a big jump, having turned the tide with a superb knock.

His 107 came off 85 deliveries and included 11 fours and five sixes before Rizwanullah finally ended his innings.

Rajput's fighting century gave India a much-needed lift after a difficult start against their arch-rivals.