U19 Asia Cup: India U19 players get backlash for aggressive celebrations

India's Under-19 players made lewd gestures and spewed cuss words at Pakistan players after their U19 Asia Cup win on Saturday.

IMAGE: A screengrab of Mohit Ulva and Chigurupati Venkata making lewd gestures towards Pakistan players.

Emotions ran high as India beat Pakistan to win the U19 Asia Cup title in Al Amerat, Oman, on Saturday.

Key Points India U19 players received flak on social media for their aggressive celebrations after winning the U19 Asia Cup on Saturday.

Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata and other teammates were seen making lewd gestures towards Pakistan U19 cricketers.

Pakistan had beaten India narrowly in the group stage of the U19 Asia Cup.

In what a dramatic game that went down the wire, with India needing 3 runs off the last ball, Mohit Ulva smashed a boundary off the final ball to seal victory.

The Indian players then rushed on the field to celebrate with Ulva and Chigurupati Venkata who were the last batting duo on the field.

Cameras caught the Indian players' aggressive celebrations -- one Indian player was seen shouting what one could only assume were profanities in the face of the Pakistan wicket-keeper while other cameras showed Ulva and Chigurupati making lewd gestures towards the Pakistan players while mouthing popular Hindi curse words.

Before things could worsen, a member of India's support staff was seen urging the players to calm down.



The Indian colts received tremendous backlash for their aggressive celebrations.

'Great win, horrible celebrations', wrote one Shreth Shah on X.

Parth MN wrote: 'Nothing but contempt for the India U-19 team. Great win, obnoxious celebrations. Disgusting, but sadly, not surprising to see even the teenagers fall for jingoism like many in the senior team.'

Another handle tweeted: 'The whole world is watching. Respect, manners and education should be reflected in people's behaviour. Your actions represent you and your country on the global stage.'

'What's this behaviour in the name of hyper nationalism. Khel ko khel ki tarah khelo,' wrote another on X.

India avenged their group stage loss to Pakistan with the title win on Saturday.