U19 Asia Cup: India triumph Eases Aaryavir Sehwag's Pain

Aaryavir Sehwag scored a crucial 58 despite an elbow injury as India defeated Pakistan by one wicket to win the 2026 U-19 Asia Cup. He was named Player of the Tournament.

IMAGE: Aaryavir Sehwag, who scored 58 off 61 balls in the final, was named Player of the Tournament. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India Under-19 cricket team defeated Pakistan Under-19 by one wicket in a thrilling 2026 ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup final.

Opener Aaryavir Sehwag scored a vital 58 runs despite copping an elbow blow during his innings, later stating the victory eased his pain.

Sehwag was awarded the player of the tournament for his outstanding performance throughout the competition.

India skipper Lakshya Raichandani praised the lower-order batters' grit and the team's belief in chasing down the target.

The match was a nerve-wracking, last-over masterclass, highlighting the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket.

Aaryavir Sehwag, who made a vital 58 up the order, had copped a blow on his elbow during the U19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan on Saturday, but the opener said the team's victory had eased his pain. India Under-19 cricket team delivered a nerve-wracking, last-over masterclass to defeat Pakistan Under-19 by just one wicket in the final of the 2026 ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup on Saturday.

Sehwag's Resilience and Player of the Tournament Honour

IMAGE: Aaryavir Sehwag walks off after his dismissal in the U19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

"I don't feel any pain in my hand anymore. I cannot believe what I have just witnessed. I still have goosebumps. Emotions are very high whenever it is India-Pakistan. As I had gotten out in the last match against them, I wanted to score today regardless of copping a blow on my arm. It was hurting, but I knew if I stayed in the middle, it would keep pressure on Pakistan," he said.

Sehwag grabbed the player of the tournament award.

Captain Raichandani Lauds Team's Belief

India skipper Lakshya Raichandani lauded the grit of the late-order batters.

"We believed in ourselves to chase this target down. It was a rollercoaster ride. We had the belief that we would be able to chase it down as the wicket was very good for batting. I always believed in the batting strength of our lower order. We were playing with almost 11 batters. I thank the fans for their support and request them to keep supporting us," he said.