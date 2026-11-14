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U19 Asia Cup Final: Usman Khan's ton powers Pakistan to 337 vs India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi November 14, 2026 14:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Defending champions Pakistan, powered by a magnificent century from opener Usman Khan and a rapid 80 from Abdul Qadir, have set a formidable target of 337 for nine against India in the highly anticipated Under-19 Asia Cup final.

 Asia Cup

IMAGE: Usman Khan celebrates his century against India in the U-19 Asia Cup final. Photograph: ACC/X

Key Points

  • Usman Khan scored a composed 107, anchoring Pakistan's innings in the Under-19 Asia Cup final on Saturday.
  • Abdul Qadir contributed an aggressive 80 runs off just 54 balls, forming a crucial 135-run partnership with Usman.
  • Pakistan, the defending champions, set a strong target of 337 for nine against India.
  • Skipper Farhan Yousaf added a vital 60 runs to help Pakistan cross the 300-run mark.
  • Indian pacers Kavya Patel (4/68) and C Venkata (3/40) were the main wicket-takers for their side.

Opener Usman Khan struck a composed 107, guiding defending champions Pakistan to a strong 337 for nine against India in the Under-19 Asia Cup final in Oman on Saturday.

Usman first stitched a quick 62-run alliance with his opening partner Hayam Khan in just 8.1 overs.

 

But that was just an appetiser as Usman, who reached his hundred in 106 balls, and one-down batter Abdul Qadir (80) milked 135 runs in a mere 18 overs as Pakistan got a serious middle-order move-on.

Qadir was the lead partner, making 80 in just 54 balls, and reached his maiden Youth ODI fifty in 39 balls.

He carted left-arm spinner Manal Chauhan and off-spinner Yashbardhdan Chauhan for two sixes in a row.

Usman Khan And Abdul Qadir Dominate

But Qadir's aggression eventually ended his stay as an uppish drive off Arjun Rajput ended in the hands of VK Vineeth at covers.

Usman too did not last long as a rather wild slash off pacer Kavya Patel (4/68) was snaffled by Rajput at mid-off.

At 240 for three in 36 overs, Pakistan had a fine platform to move further away from India.

Pakistan Sets Formidable Total

Skipper Farhan Yousaf made a 63-ball 60 to help Pakistan go past 300.

Pacers Kavya and C Venkata (3/40) picked up some late wickets but by then Pakistan had already reached a big score.

Brief Score: Pakistan U19: 337/9 (Usman Khan 107, Abdul Qadir 80, Farhan Yousaf 60; Kavya Patel 4/68, C Venkata 3/40) vs India U19.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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