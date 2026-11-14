U19 Asia Cup: Aaryavir Sehwag Shows Dad Virender's Big-Match Temperament Against Pakistan

Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir showcased his big-match temperament with a crucial half-century as India defeated Pakistan to win a record-extending ninth U-19 Asia Cup title.

IMAGE: Aaryavir Sehwag won the Player of the Tournament trophy for hitting 361 runs in India's U19 Asia Cup title-winning run on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mufaddal Vohra/X

Key Points Aaryavir Sehwag scored a vital 58 runs off 61 balls, contributing to India's successful chase of 338 against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup final.

India secured a thrilling one-wicket victory on the last ball, clinching their record-extending ninth junior Asia Cup title.

Sehwag amassed 361 runs in five innings at an average of 90.25, earning him the Player of the Series award.

He formed a crucial 95-run partnership with skipper Lakshya Raichandani (80), setting a strong foundation for the chase.

Despite a painful blow, Aaryavir played through discomfort, demonstrating his temperament in a high-pressure India-Pakistan encounter.

Aaryavir Sehwag's talent was never in question but the young Indian opener on Saturday reminded his illustrious father Virender's big game temperament, making a vital half-century in the U19 Asia Cup final against arch foes Pakistan at Al Amerat, Oman. India elbowed out Pakistan by one-wicket in a thrilling last-ball finish to win a record-extending ninth junior Asia Cup title.

Crucial Partnership and Player of the Series Performance

Aaryavir, who opens the innings like his father, made 58 off 61 balls and helped skipper Lakshya Raichandani (80) add 95 runs in just 17.4 overs. The solid start went a long way in boosting India's successful chase of a massive 338. The right-hander amassed 361 runs across five innings at an average of 90.25 with a hundred and three fifties, earning him the player of the series award.

He said the team was confident of chasing down the target. "The discussion (in the dressing room) was that the wicket is very good to bat on and it's not a huge score, and if we just bat normally and play our conventional shots, we'll get to the score. There was always a belief that we'll chase it down," he said.

Handling Pressure and Pain

The promising batter had made a 160 against the UAE in the league match, followed by a 51 against Afghanistan in the semifinals, and both were must-win matches for India. It just underlined the mettle inside his tender physique. Aaryavir lauded Raichandani and lower-order batters Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan for controlling a steep chase with elan.

"In our team meetings, we talk about how we can chase 100 or 120 runs in the last 10 overs because the wicket was very good to bat on as well. So someone had to bat deep. "And Lakshya did that. So hats off to him. And obviously, what Mohit and Manal did at the end was absolutely amazing, and hats off to them as well," said Aaryavir.

The young batter also copped a painful blow early on in his innings, but played through the pain barrier to score a fine fifty for himself. "I cannot believe what I have just witnessed. I still have goosebumps. Emotions are very high whenever it is India-Pakistan. As I had gotten out in the last match against them, I wanted to score today," he said.

Victory's Sweet Relief

The victory also worked as a soothing balm on his aching elbow. "It was hurting but I knew if I stayed in the middle, it would keep pressure on Pakistan. I don't feel any pain in my hand anymore," he said. But if he continues in the same career graph, then a lot of bowlers will feel the pain. Welcome Sehwag Jr. to the big league.