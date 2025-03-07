HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » U-23 'Irani Cup': IPL star to lead Rest of India vs Punjab

U-23 'Irani Cup': IPL star to lead Rest of India vs Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 07, 2025 19:55 IST

x

Sameer Rizvi

IMAGE: Sameer Rizvi was picked to lead the side because of an all-round profile, having already played in the IPL for CSK. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sameer Rizvi/Instagram

Young IPL star Sameer Rizvi will lead the U-23 Rest of India side against Col CK Nayudu (U-23) champions Punjab in a first-of-its-kind youth 'Irani Cup' at Mohali from March 9-12.

The Irani Cup is an annual one-off match between Ranji Trophy champions and Rest of India squad which comprises the first-class season's top performers across teams.

On similar lines, the BCCI has introduced a one-off youth first-class match between the U-23 national champions and top performers of the CK Nayudu tournament.

 

It is learnt that Rizvi pipped Mumbai U-23 skipper Vedant Murkar to captaincy because of his more all-round profile, having already played for the senior UP side apart from Indian Premier League's Chennai Super Kings.

Rizvi will be representing Delhi Capitals this season.

Macneil HV of Karnataka, who has scored more than 1000 runs, is the vice-captain. The team also includes junior level stars like left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal, Delhi's Raunak Waghela, and Railways' Ashok Sharma to name a few.

It is understood that Mumbai star batter Musheer Khan was not picked as he hasn't played any games post his injury and was doing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.

Rest of India squad: Shikhar Mohan (JSCA), Macneil H. N. (VC) (KSCA), Harshal Ajay Kate (MHCA), Sameer Rizvi (C) (UPCA), Ayush S. Vartak (MCA), Vedant Murkar (WK) (MCA), Himanshu Singh (MCA), Vicky Ostwal (MHCA), Piyush Dahiya (HCA), Ashok Sharma (RCA), Jay Malusare (GUCA), Aaradhya Yadav (WK) (UPCA), Raunak Waghela (DDCA), Pragnesh Kanpillewar (MCA), Prakar Chaturvedi (KSCA).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Big blow for boxers not part of World Boxing
Big blow for boxers not part of World Boxing
'Dhoni set the template that Kohli carried forward'
'Dhoni set the template that Kohli carried forward'
'He has been a promoter and supporter of these Games'
'He has been a promoter and supporter of these Games'
Will Kohli, Rohit Retire After CT Final?
Will Kohli, Rohit Retire After CT Final?
High-scoring NorthEast United win ahead of play-offs
High-scoring NorthEast United win ahead of play-offs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Exotic Summer Drink Recipes

webstory image 2

BEST of R D Burman, in Lata's Voice

webstory image 3

7 Everyday Indian Spices Good For Your Health

VIDEOS

Janhvi stuns in a radiant white dress1:08

Janhvi stuns in a radiant white dress

Yogi Adityanath kick starts 'Rangotsav 2025' in Barsana, Mathura2:56

Yogi Adityanath kick starts 'Rangotsav 2025' in Barsana,...

PM Modi inaugurates the first phase of Namo Hospital in Silvassa2:05

PM Modi inaugurates the first phase of Namo Hospital in...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD