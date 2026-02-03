U-19 World Cup: Thomas Rew's century guides England to 277 in semis

IMAGE: England Under-19 captain Thomas Rew bats during the semi-final against Australia in Bulawayo. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Captain Thomas Rew top-scored for England with 110 for 107 balls.

No other England batter went past the 50-run mark.

Naden Cooray and Hayden Schiller picked two wickets each for Australia.

Captain Thomas Rew led the way with a splendid century to guide England to 277/7 against Australia in the first semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, on Tuesday.



Electing to bat first, England's top order failed to carry on after getting off to starts and were reduced to 60/3 in the 14th over.



Australia seamer Will Byrom made the early breakthrough in the second over when he got rid of Ben Dawkins, caught at first slip for one. Joseph Moores (25) and Ben Mayes (24) put on 54 runs for the second wicket before the former was trapped leg before wicket by spinner Aryan Sharma, in the 13th over.



Mayes soon joined him in the dressing room bowled by pacer Hayden Schiller in the next over.

Australia restrict England in death overs

Rew revived England's innings in the middle overs as he added added 135 runs for the fourth wicket with Caleb Falconer, who made a solid 40 from 53 balls, before the latter was dismissed by leg-spinner Naden Cooray caught in the covers in the 36th over.



Rew brought up his century from 97 balls in the 39th over with a single off spinner Aryan to take England past the 200-run mark. However, he was unfortunately run out by a direct hit from Steven Hoogan in the 43rd over after scoring 110 from 107 balls, with 14 fours and a six.



Australian bowlers kept it tight in the death overs to restrict England to a modest total of 277, conceding just 33 runs in the last five overs.



Cooray and Hayden Schiller picked up two wickets each, while Aryan and Will Bryon bagged one wicket apiece.