U-19 World Cup: Confident India face stern England test in final

This is India's 10th Under-19 World Cup final -- the most for any team, followed by Australia with six in 16 editions of this tournament.

IMAGE: India eased past Afghanistan by seven wickets to enter the U-19 World Cup final for the 10th time. Photograph: ICC

Key Points India, who made it to their 10th Under-19 World Cup final, are aiming for a record-extending sixth title.

India beat England in their only previous clash in the final -- in the 2022 West Indies edition.

England are bidding for their second U-19 World Cup title, the first coming way back in 1998.

In pursuit of a record-extending sixth title, the Indian Under-19 cricket team would bank on its swashbuckling batting line-up when it takes on a gritty England in what promises to be an evenly-matched summit clash of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, in Harare, on Friday.



India's successful chase of a massive total to humble Afghanistan in the semi-final where skipper Ayush Mhatre and opener Aaron George finally produced innings of substance, augurs well for the five-time champions, aiming to regain the trophy they last lifted in 2022.



India have shown tremendous resolve from the very first group match against the United States. In the semi-final, they decimated a hardened Afghanistan side to maintain an blemish-free record despite being in pursuit of a 300-plus target.



They now face another unbeaten team in England.

Sooryavanshi Leads India's Charge

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has led India's charge in the World Cup with three half-centuries. Photograph: ICC

India will be aware that England have reached this far after knocking out defending champions Australia and will be high on confidence.



To pull off the win, India will need a collective performance befitting the quality in their line-up, studded with batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose firestorm approach has left opposition teams struggling for answers.



Sooryavanshi, who turns 15 next month, has already struck three half-centuries and a blazing century in the final could be the driving force that propels India to the title.



However, he will need to exercise caution against an England side boasting of a strong pace battery, led by Manny Lumsden, who has been pivotal to their campaign. He could prove more than a handful if India's top-order batters indulge in nonchalant shot selection.

Unstoppable India Charge Into Final

IMAGE: Aaron George celebrates his century against Afghanistan in the semi-final. Photograph: ICC

India's record in the finals of the global age-group tournament has been brilliant. This marks their 10th appearance in the summit clash.



Having beaten England in their only previous final meeting -- in the 2022 West Indies edition -- history is also on their side.



The return to form of Mhatre, who finally broke his half-century drought in the semifinal against Afghanistan, has given India plenty to cheer about.



Adding more heft is a solid middle order with Vihaan Malhotra contributing several fine innings and wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu proving his worth with two half-centuries and assured work behind the stumps.

India's Pace Attack Has Fared Well

India's pace attack of Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel and R S Ambrish has stood up well so far, but the challenge could be sterner against an England side that thrives on pace bowling.



India may therefore look to lean more on their spin duo of Kanishk Chouhan and Khilan Patel for greater control, though the final call will depend on the pitch conditions.



The absence of an Indian bowler in the tournament's top five wicket-takers, led by England's Manny Lumsden with 15 scalps, could be a mild concern.



However, India's strength has been collective bowling performances even though there have been occasional lapses, as seen when Afghanistan piled up a stiff 300-plus total in the semi-final.

Captain Thomas Rew In Good Form For England

IMAGE: England captain Thomas Rew celebrates his century against Australia in the semi-final. Photograph: ICC

England will lean heavily on their prolific run-getters.



Ben Mayes is in sublime form after a highest score of 191 and two half-centuries, making him the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 399 runs.



Skipper Thomas Rew has also been in good touch, smashing a century in the semi-final against Australia and adding two unbeaten half-centuries to tally 299 runs, the fourth-highest aggregate in the competition.



But their openers, Ben Dawkins and Joseph Moores, have clearly been struggling.



On the bowling front, Lumsden has been incisive, and England will be hoping he receives crucial support from right-arm quick Sebastian Morgan and left-armer James Minto as they bid for their second U-19 World Cup title, the first coming way back in 1998.

Check out the teams

India: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vihaan Malhotra, Aaron George, R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Abhigyan Kundu, (w/k), Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Harvansh Pangalia, Kishan Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi.



England: Thomas Rew (Captain, w/k), Ralphie Albert, Ali Farooq, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Farhan Ahmed, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Isaac Mohammed, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joseph Moores, Sebastian Morgan.



Match: Starts at 1pm IST.