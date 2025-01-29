HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
U-19 Women's T20 WC: Sri Lanka sign off in style!

U-19 Women's T20 WC: Sri Lanka sign off in style!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 29, 2025 17:28 IST

Sri Lankan cricketers celebrate their win over Australia in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup match on Wednesday

IMAGE: Sri Lankan cricketers celebrate their win over Australia in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup match on Wednesday. Photograph: ICC/X

Sri Lanka ended their ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup campaign with an impressive 12-run victory over Australia in Bangi, Malaysia, on Wednesday.

Australia had already qualified for the semi-finals ahead of Sri Lanka but were unable to carry their unbeaten record into the last four.

 

Chamudi Praboda led an impressive Sri Lankan bowling attack that struck at regular intervals, giving Australia little chance to build any momentum in their chase of 100.

With Australia requiring 20 from the final over, Sri Lanka held their nerve to seal a memorable victory.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were also restricted by a strong performance from Australian bowlers, as Lily Bassingthwaighte finished with figures of 3/7, however the Aussie batters failed to come good.

Australia now face South Africa for a place in the final on January 31 before India take on England later on the same day.

Earlier in the day, Nigeria ended their campaign with a thrilling six-run victory over Ireland.

Lilian Ude returned with impressive figures of 3 for 11 to consistently stymie Ireland's chase of 95, after Christabel Chukwuonye led a steady innings with the bat for Nigeria.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka 99 for eight in 20 overs (Sanjana Kavindi 19, Sumudu Nisansala 18; Lily Bassingthwaighte 3/7, Hasrat Gill 2/18) beat Australia 87 for eight in 20 overs (Caoimhe Bray 27, Eleanor Larosa 18; Chamudi Praboda 2/13, Pramudi Methsara 2/16) by 12 runs.

Nigeria: 94/7 in 20 overs (Christabel Chukwuonye 25, Peculiar Agboya 17; Kia McCartney 2/13, Niamh MacNulty 1/12) beat Ireland 88 all out in 18.4 overs (Rebecca Lowe 21, Millie Spence 14; Lilian Ude 3/11, Anointed 2/8) by six runs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

