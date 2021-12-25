News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » U-19 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India in thriller

U-19 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India in thriller

Source: PTI
December 25, 2021 20:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan players

IMAGE: Pakistan defeated India by two wickets in a nail-biter. Photograph: ACC/Twitter

Pakistan edged out a mediocre Indian side by two wickets in a last-ball thriller in the U-19 Asia Cup, in Dubai, on Saturday.

Pakistan rode on a stroke-filled 81 by one-down Muhammad Shehzad and a late cameo by Ahmad Khan (29 not out) to chase down a target of 238.

Ahmad hit Ravi Kumar for a boundary in the game's final delivery to seal the game for his side.

 

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan U-19 bowlers, led by right-arm medium pacer Zeeshan Zameer (5/60), wreaked havoc as they bundled out the opposition for a sub-par 237.

Indian cricket team

IMAGE: India’s Raj Bawa celebrates with his team-mates. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India lost opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0), Shaik Rasheed (6) and skipper Yash Dhull (0) cheaply, with Zameer accounting for all the wickets to leave the batting side reeling at 14/3.

Nishant Sindhu (8) became Awais Ali's first victim as India slipped to 41/4.

Harnoor made a patient 59-ball 46, striking six boundaries. When it looked like he would score big, Ali dismissed him in the 19th over to leave India at 96/5.

However, wicket-keeper Aaradhya Yadav's 83-ball 50, in which he hit three fours, coupled with Kaushal Tambe's 32 and Rajvardhan Hangargekar's brisk 33 off 20 balls, took India past the 230-run mark.

Chasing 238, Pakistan lost opener Abdul Wahid (0) early as Hangargekar castled him. Then, Maaz Sadaqat (29) and Shehzad (81) rallied the innings with a 64-run stand for the second wicket.

Shehzad, who hammered four boundaries and five towering sixes, was in belligerent mood as Sadaqat played second fiddle. Left-arm medium pacer Raj Bawa (4/56) broke the stand by removing Sadaqat.

Bawa struck again by dismissing Haseebullah (3) as Pakistan slipped to 69/3. Skipper Qasim Akram (22) also fell cheaply as Pakistan found themselves in a spot of bother at 115/4, even as Shehzad continued to tore apart the opposition attack.

Hangargekar ran out Shehzad in the 37th over to bring India back into the contention as Pakistan lost half its side for 159.

However, Irfan Khan (32) and Rizwan Mehmood (29) took the game deep by adding 47 runs for the sixth wicket.

Then, Bawa pegged back Pakistan by removing Mehmood and Irfan Khan, but a composed Ahmad Khan, who hammered three boundaries and a six, completed the job for his team.

Brief scores: India U-19 237 all out (Aaradhya Yadav 50, Harnoor Singh 46; Zeeshan Zamir 5/60, Awais Ali 2/43) lost to Pakistan U-19 240/8 (Muhammad Shehzad 81, Irfan Khan 32; Raj Bawa 4/56) by two wickets. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Team combination on Kohli's mind as India take on SA
Team combination on Kohli's mind as India take on SA
'South Africa have upper hand against India'
'South Africa have upper hand against India'
I was angry: Cummins after missing Adelaide Test
I was angry: Cummins after missing Adelaide Test
Mumbai records rise in daily Covid cases for 5th day
Mumbai records rise in daily Covid cases for 5th day
Never easy to leave out players: Dravid on selection
Never easy to leave out players: Dravid on selection
22 farm stir groups join force to fight Punjab polls
22 farm stir groups join force to fight Punjab polls
Dravid breaks silence on Kohli's captaincy row
Dravid breaks silence on Kohli's captaincy row

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Kohli 'under pressure to perform' in SA: Panesar

Kohli 'under pressure to perform' in SA: Panesar

Dravid urges India to seize their moment in history

Dravid urges India to seize their moment in history

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances