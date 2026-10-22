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Two-match suspension for Megan Schutt after prescription medication rules breach

October 22, 2026 16:27 IST 1 Minute Read
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Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt received a two-match suspension for breaching prescription medication requirements outside competition.

Megan Schutt

IMAGE: Megan Schutt will miss the final T20 International against New Zealand and the WBBL opener. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points

  • Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt has been suspended for two matches for failing to comply with prescription medication requirements.
  • The 33-year-old will miss the final T20I against New Zealand and Adelaide Strikers' WBBL opener, accepting the sanction and apologising for the breach.

Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt has been suspended for two matches for failing to comply with requirements relating to the use of prescription medication, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old will miss the third and final Twenty20 against New Zealand at North Sydney Oval on Thursday, as well as Adelaide Strikers' Women's Big Bash League opener against Melbourne Stars on October 31.

 

'Breach Unintentional and Non-Performance-Related'

"This (breach) relates to a single incidence which occurred while out of competition and was not for performance enhancing purposes," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Schutt said in the statement that she accepted the sanction and apologised for failing to meet the standards.

Source: REUTERS
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Megan SchuttAustraliaNew ZealandAdelaide StrikersT20 International

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