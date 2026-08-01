Two Indian stars light up England's One-day cup

Indian spin sensation Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Ashutosh Sharma delivered exceptional performances in the English One-Day Cup, leading their respective teams to significant victories with crucial wickets and a maiden five-wicket haul.

IMAGE: Ashutosh Sharma celebrates his maiden List A five-wicket haul. Photograph: Hampshire Cricket/Instagram

Key Points Kuldeep Yadav played a key role in Yorkshire's One-Day Cup victory, dismissing Ben Stokes and Colin Ackermann.

Yadav's spell of 2/23 helped restrict Durham to a low total of 165 runs.

Ashutosh Sharma achieved his maiden five-wicket haul in List A cricket for Hampshire.

Sharma's 5/51 performance was instrumental in Hampshire's three-wicket win over Essex.

Both Indian players contributed significantly to their respective teams' successes in the English domestic tournament.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after dismissing Ben Stokes. Photograph: Yorkshire County Cricket Club/Instagram

India left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav played a prominent part in Yorkshire's victory over Durham in the One-Day Cup, dismissing former England captain Ben Stokes at the Clifton Park ground.

After having Stokes (12) caught by George Hill, Kuldeep (10-1-23-2) also accounted for England white ball specialist Colin Ackermann (26) as Yorkshire skittled Durham for a lowly 165 in 48.1 overs. James Wharton (68 not out) and Sam Whiteman (52 not out) made fifties as Yorkshire overhauled the target in 41 overs.

Ashutosh Sharma's Maiden Five-Wicket Haul

In another match, all-rounder Ashutosh Sharma (5/51) grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in List A cricket as Hampshire defeated Essex by three wickets at the Chelmsford county ground.

Ashutosh's regular strikes helped Hampshire to restrict a free-rolling Essex to 317 in 49 overs. In reply, fifties by James Fuller (58 not out), skipper Nick Gubbins (53) and Tom Prest (51) helped Hampshire to go past the target in 47.4 overs.