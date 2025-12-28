HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2-Day Test! Cricket Australia Braces For Aus $10m Loss

December 28, 2025 11:54 IST

Ashes fans

IMAGE: A sell-out crowd of more than 90,000 was due for day three of the fourth Test in Melbourne, including a large travelling English contingent of up to 20,000. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Host board Cricket Australia (CA) have been left out of pocket by millions of dollars after England completed an incredible two-day win in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

CA are bracing for a massive loss of around Aus $10m ($7.72 million), according to media reports in Australia.

A sell-out crowd of more than 90,000 was due for day three, including a large travelling English contingent of up to 20,000, and the premature end of play will mean an avalanche of refunds as well as lost revenue in merchandise, food and

drinks.

"A simple phrase I’d use is -- short Tests are bad for business. I can’t be much more blunt than that," Todd Greenberg, Cricket Australia’s chief executive telling SEN Radio before play on the second morning on Saturday.

"Historically, we have taken a hands-off approach in all of our wicket preparation … but it’s hard not to get more involved when you see the impact on the sport, particularly commercially."

CA were already counting the cost of the first Test in Perth which also finished in two days. Local media reported the shortened Test cost CA about A$5 million ($3.36 million) in forgone revenue.

 

Test matches last up to five days, with most finishing within four. But two-day Tests are extremely rare. 21 wickets fell on day one, with another 16 taken on day two before England chased down 175 runs for their first victory after three straight losses in the five-Test series.

