'Trying to kill him': Imran Khan's sons raise alarm

Imran Khan's sons have made serious allegations of a 'blatant' attempt to kill their father in prison during a Sky Sports interview, sparking a major controversy involving the Pakistan Cricket Board during a Test match against England.

IMAGE: Imran Khan's sons raised serious concerns over their father's safety in prison. Photograph: SKY Sports/X

Key Points Imran Khan's sons, Suleiman and Kasim, alleged in a Sky Sports interview that there is a "blatant" attempt to kill their father in prison.

Kasim Khan stated that Imran's prison conditions have "severely worsened recently", with him being isolated for more than 23 hours a day.

The Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly threatened to stop its team from taking the field during a Test match against England if Sky Sports aired the interview.

International concern is growing over Imran Khan's situation, with cricket captains reportedly sending two letters to Pakistan's Prime Minister regarding his condition.

Imran Khan, former Pakistan prime minister, has been imprisoned since August 2023 on corruption charges and has faced multiple convictions.

Pakistan's second Test against England at Lord's was overshadowed by an extraordinary off-field controversy after the PCB reportedly threatened to stop its team from taking the field over a Sky Sports interview with Imran Khan's sons.

The 18-minute interview, conducted by former England captain and broadcaster Michael Atherton, featured Imran's sons Suleiman and Kasim Khan speaking about their father's worsening condition in prison.

PCB's Stance and Sky Sports Interview

The interview was aired despite the PCB reportedly asking Sky Sports to drop the segment and warning that Pakistan's players would not return for the post-lunch session if it went ahead. According to reports by ESPNcricinfo and The Guardian, the PCB was unhappy with Imran's sons being given a platform during the Test.

The broadcaster, however, proceeded with the scheduled interview. The situation reportedly escalated after the interview was aired, with the PCB asking its players not to take the field. The England and Wales Cricket Board then intervened, and Pakistan eventually returned for the afternoon session as scheduled.

Allegations of Worsening Prison Conditions

During the interview, Suleiman and Kasim spoke about their concerns over their father's health and the conditions in which he is being held. Kasim alleged that there was a serious threat to Imran's life.

"It is not very clear what they are doing, just blatantly trying to kill him in there. Keep him in as long as possible and silence him," Kasim said in the interview.

He went on to describe what he said were increasingly harsh conditions for his father.

"The last time he was able to speak to our aunties and anyone else, he said the conditions have severely worsened recently. He has been relating it to other political prisoners who have been killed or who have died in prison. Right now, it is worse than ever, completely isolating him more than 23 hours a day in a cell," he added.

International Concern and Legal Battles

The interview came amid growing international concern over Imran's situation. Two letters have reportedly been sent by cricket captains from around the world to Pakistan's Prime Minister, calling attention to the former Pakistan captain's condition.

The first was drafted in February, while the second was sent earlier this week after Imran was returned to Adiala jail following a brief medical check-up. Imran, who served as Pakistan's prime minister from 2018 to 2022, was arrested on August 5, 2023, in connection with a corruption case and has remained behind bars since then. He has subsequently faced convictions in multiple cases, with sentences ranging from seven to 17 years. His health has also become a growing concern.

Earlier this month, his sister approached Pakistan's Supreme Court after the government admitted Imran to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for a medical procedure and diagnostic examinations, despite an earlier order involving Shifa Hospital.