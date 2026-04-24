IPL 2026: Tristan Stubbs backs Delhi Capitals' batting despite chase struggles

Despite recent losses, Tristan Stubbs expresses confidence in the Delhi Capitals' batting lineup for IPL 2026, attributing perceived struggles to the challenges of chasing high targets.

IMAGE: Tristan Stubbs has amassed 196 runs from six matches so far in IPL 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tristan Stubbs downplays concerns about Delhi Capitals' batting, citing the pressure of chasing high scores.

Stubbs believes Delhi Capitals are close to delivering a 'perfect' innings.

Delhi Capitals have won three out of six matches despite not yet setting a target in the tournament.

Stubbs is flexible with his batting position, willing to bat higher up the order if needed.

Stubbs hopes for a low-scoring match at the Feroz Shah Kotla, favouring a challenging pitch.

Delhi Capitals batter Tristan Stubbs downplayed concerns around the team's batting, saying their performances have appeared "worse" largely because they have been chasing in every match this season but admitted they are yet to produce a "perfect" innings.

The Capitals, who have three wins and as many losses from six matches, are yet to set a target in the tournament, a factor Stubbs believes has shaped the perception around their batting performances.

Delhi Capitals' chase vulnerability

All three defeats have come while pursuing targets in excess of 200, exposing their vulnerability in high-pressure chases. DC failed to cross the 200-run mark in two of those, losing to Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs.

"It has seemed worse because we have been chasing every game. The other day, we lost three wickets in an over and we didn't bat very well. We still made 190 something," Stubbs said at the pre-match press conference.

"Yes, we haven't had the perfect innings, but we have won three out of six. Even when we have lost, we have still scored 190.

• Arjun Tendulkar Skips Cake on Sachin's Birthday

Stubbs' optimism and batting strategy

"We know there are a couple of small moments here and there in the games. We are scoring these big scores. We are not too worried. Everyone is really positive and everyone is batting well, so that is quite exciting," he added.

With Delhi losing wickets in clumps early on, Stubbs has often been tasked with stabilising the innings from the middle order, floating between No. 5 and No. 7 depending on the match situation.

"I don't really mind where I come in. If there is an opportunity to bat higher up the order, I will be more than happy to do it."

"I have batted through my whole career from 3 to 6. It changes all the time. With Test cricket as well, it has allowed me to be able to try and change gears and do what

"I think is right out there. In those two games, fortunately the rate never got away from us. It was always one partnership in both those games. I firmly believe in batting in partnerships and that is what I try and do my best."

• Hardik Pandya under fire as Ashwin flags tactical errors

Hopes for a low-scoring match

The Feroz Shah Kotla hasn't witnessed many high scoring matches this year be it at the T20 World Cup or the IPL and Stubbs hopes the day game on Saturday is another low scoring affair.

"From the (T20) World Cup to now, we haven't seen an absolute belter here. It will probably be really similar. Hopefully it is really low, ragging and 120 plays 120. That will be great."

• Marsh praises LSG fans, reveals love for butter chicken