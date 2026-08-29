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Tri-series T20: Dewald Brevis fires South Africa to easy win over Zimbabwe

August 29, 2026 21:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Dewald Brevis smashed an unbeaten 75 off 32 balls as South Africa bounced back from their Namibia defeat, chasing Zimbabwe’s 144 for eight with 38 balls remaining.

Dewald Brevis

IMAGE: It was Dewald Brevis's second half-century on the trot. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points

  • Dewald Brevis smashed an unbeaten 75 off 32 balls as South Africa chased down Zimbabwe’s 144 for eight with 38 balls to spare.
  • Zimbabwe raced to 45 in 5.1 overs, but South Africa’s spinners, led by Prenelan Subrayen and Bjorn Fortuin, slowed the scoring.
  • Duan Jansen took three wickets despite conceding 45 runs, while Zimbabwe will face hosts Namibia in the Tri-Series next on Monday.

Dewald Brevis smashed an unbeaten 75 from 32 balls as South Africa defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the second match of the Tri-Series also involving hosts Namibia in Windhoek on Saturday.

South Africa have a depleted squad for the series, having rested most of their regulars, but bounced back from defeat to Namibia on Friday to chase down their victory target with 38 balls remaining.

Zimbabwe posted 144 for eight in their 20 overs, but South Africa replied with ease as they posted 146 for three.

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Zimbabwe's Fast Start Checked by Spinners

Zimbabwe made a fast start to their innings, with an opening stand of 45 in 5.1 overs between Brian Bennett (34 from 35 balls) and Ben Curran (24 from 12 balls).

As they did against Namibia on Friday, South Africa’s spinners managed to peg them back though, with Prenelan Subrayen (2-27 in 4 overs) and Bjorn Fortuin (1-25 in 4 overs) bowling with control through the middle of the innings.

Lanky fast bowler Duan Jansen, twin brother of South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen, was expensive in his second international, but returned figures of 3-45 in his 4 overs.

Namibia host Zimbabwe in the third match in the Tri-Series at the same venue on Monday.

Source: REUTERS
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South AfricaDewald BrevisZimbabweNamibiaPrenelan Subrayen

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