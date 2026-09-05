Tri-series: Pretorius power show ends Namibia's winning run as South Africa book final

Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed a maiden T20I century off 53 balls, while Connor Esterhuizen added 88, powering South Africa to an 11-run win over Namibia and a final berth.

IMAGE: Lhuan-dre Pretorius's 53-ball 101 contained five boundaries and eight sixes. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed his maiden T20I century, scoring 101 off 53 balls as South Africa posted 228 for four against Namibia in Windhoek.

Connor Esterhuizen’s blistering 88 off 40 balls and a record 156-run opening stand gave South Africa a commanding platform on the flat wicket.

Namibia threatened through Jan Frylinck and Louren Steenkamp but faded late, allowing South Africa to secure an 11-run victory and a final against Zimbabwe.

South Africa's Lhuan-dre Pretorius struck his maiden Twenty20 International ton with 101 from 53 balls as the tourists broke their Namibia jinx to win by 11 runs in their Tri-Series clash in Windhoek on Friday and book a final place against Zimbabwe.

Namibia had won their previous two T20 clashes with their neighbours, both against depleted South Africa teams, but this time came unstuck as the visitors posted 228 for four.

Namibia were in the contest for much of their innings but ran out of steam towards the back end as they reached 217 for three in their allotted 20 overs.

South Africa were sent in to bat and a 156-run opening stand from 69 deliveries between Pretorius and Connor Esterhuizen (88 from 40 balls) set them up for a massive total.

Both batters hit eight sixes on the flat wicket as they tore into the home bowling attack, with spinner Jan Balt (2-31 in four overs) the only one to come through relatively unscathed.

• 'Virat the best-ever I've seen in ODIs'

Explosive Start Keeps Namibia in the Hunt

Namibia also had a fantastic start as Jan Frylinck (72 from 36 balls) and Louren Steenkamp (61 from 44 balls) put on 119 in 65 balls for the first wicket, but fell just short.

They were not helped by Steenkamp retiring hurt at the end of the 16th over after he took a blow to the head and then the arm in separate incidents.

South Africa will play Zimbabwe in the series final at the same venue on Sunday.